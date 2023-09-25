Screambox: 8 Chilling Movies to Watch on the Horror Streamer

As Halloween approaches, it's time to start planning out all the scary movies we're gonna watch between now and the end of October. While streamers like Netflix and Max definitely have some great options for streaming spooky films, there's one more that horror fans should know about: Screambox. A relatively new service, Screambox has been around for a few years now, and it offers some killer flicks, like the original Texas Chain Saw Massacre and Day of the Dead. In addition to the aforementioned classics, Screambox also offers some gruesome retro movies like Re-Animator and The Beyond. There are also can't-miss classics such as Nosferatu and The Phantom of the Opera. For those looking for more independent fair, Screambox has that too! We recommend two recent exclusives: the delightfully campy Crabs, and a brilliant Japanese remake of the late '90s cult film Cube. While there are certainly too many great horror movies on Screambox for us to list them all, we have put together a selection of great ones that we think are good starting points for new subscribers. Scroll down to check it out!

House on Haunted Hill (1959) Finally, for fans of true vintage classics, Screambox has the original House on Haunted Hill from 1959, starring Vincent Price. This beloved black-and-white movie needs no introduction and is a perfect evening watch this time of year. Head over to Screambox to learn more about how you can subscribe and start watching some frightfully fun flicks! prevnext

Nightbreed – The Directors Cut Sometimes it's hard to tell if a director's cut of a movie makes a difference in the narrative, or if it was just a money grab by a studio to make a little extra cash off of the project. In the case of Clive Barker's Nightbreed – The Directors Cut, there is no denying that the director's cut — fully overseen by Barker himself — has a huge impact on how audiences see this classic horror movie. Do not miss this one. prevnext

The Innkeepers Before he was dominating the horror mainstream with X and Pearl — and the upcoming threequel MaxXxine — writer-director Ti West was cranking out incredible movies like The House of the Devil and The Sacrament. He also crafted the sixth film on our list, The Innkeepers, about two inn employees who attempt to document alleged supernatural activity in the building, during the business' last weekend. We recommend this flick to anyone who is eager for a good ghostly horror movie. prevnext

Chopping Mall One of the more outlandish '80s horror movies that fans of the genre just have to see is Chopping Mall. The film is about three high-tech shopping mall security robots that go berserk and start killing teenage employees after the mall closes. This one pairs great with Humanoids From the Deep, which is also streaming on Screambox. prevnext

The Outwaters Like other streamers, Screambox often debuts some great exclusive films, one of which is the 2022 found-footage fright-frest, The Outwaters The film was written and directed by Robbie Banfitch, who also stars. The movie is presented as footage found on video camera memory cards that belonged to a group of friends who headed out into the Mojave Desert to shoot a music video. Once there, they are faced with some dangerous phenomena that they never could have imagined. prevnext

The Collector As torture horror ran rampant throughout the 2000s, along came The Collector, a tense and original horror thriller about a thief who tragically realizes too late that the home he's attempting to rob is occupied by someone much more dangerous than himself. The movie is directed by Marcus Dunstan, from a script he wrote with his film partner Marcus Dunstan. If those names sound familiar, its because they are behind many of the Saw movies, as well as the recent comedy-horror Unhuman. If you're in the mood for a pre-October horror flick, we think The Collector belongs on your watchlist. prevnext

Slumber Party Massacre When it comes to quintessential '80s slashers, no list would be complete without Sorority House Massacre. With a premise that could not more perfectly match its title, this flick finds a group of college sorority sisters trying to survive a bloodthirsty killer. An added bonus with Screambox is that viewers can also do a triple feature with Slumber Party Massacre and Slumber Party Massacre 2. prevnext