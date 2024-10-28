Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (October 28)

Netflix is embracing the spirit of Halloween! This week, the streamer is set to hand out plenty of treats as it makes a few final additions from the October 2024 content list and kicks off November, bringing subscribers a total of 30 new TV series, movies, and Netflix originals.

In total, this week’s roundup will see 12 Netflix originals joining the streamer’s content catalog. Returning for its second season following its April 2023 debut, The Diplomat will catch up with Keri Russell’s Kate Wyler as she juggles her high-profile job as ambassador to the UK. This week’s lineup also includes a new comedy special from Tom Papa, the documentary The Manhattan Alien Abduction, and the original film Let Go. Two more originals – Barbie Mysteries: The Great Horse Chase and It’s All Over: The Kiss That Changed Spanish Football – are set to arrive on Friday alongside licensed titles like Maid in Manhattan, Sixteen Candles, and Superbad as the streamer kicks off November 2024.

You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer’s three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

Tom Papa: Home Free

Premiere Date: Tuesday, Oct. 29

Type: Netflix Comedy Special

Synopsis: “From the sheer bliss of a hot shower to the saucy joys of an empty nest, Tom Papa tackles aging, parenthood and more in this witty comedy special.”

The Manhattan Alien Abduction

Premiere Date: Wednesday, Oct. 30

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: “This is the true story behind one of ufology’s greatest mysteries which is still a source of controversy on social media and online forums. But few know that a filmmaker was embedded at the heart of the Manhattan abduction and filmed it all. With access to hundreds of hours of never-before-seen footage, this is the real-life X Files, caught on camera.”

The Diplomat: Season 2

Premiere Date: Thursday, Oct. 31

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “A deadly explosion in the heart of London shatters US Ambassador Kate Wyler’s world (Keri Russell). Struggling to rebuild the lives that broke and the team that split apart, Kate’s worst fears unfold: The attack that brought her to the UK didn’t come from a rival nation, it came from inside the British government. As Kate chases the truth, her only real ally is her almost-ex-husband Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell), very much alive, and very much involved. She faces a fraught marriage, a complex dynamic with British Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison (David Gyasi), and a threatening visit from Vice President Grace Penn (Allison Janney).”

Murder Mindfully

Premiere Date: Thursday, Oct. 31

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “Björn Diemel (Tom Schilling), a top-flight lawyer, unexpectedly becomes a murderer: With a mindfulness seminar he tries to create a better work-life balance, spend more quality time with his daughter and – hopefully – save his marriage. And the seminar does what it promised – although not in the way he imagined. He applies his newly learned mindfulness techniques directly to his client Dragan Sergowicz (Sascha Geršak) – a brutal and careless mafia boss – whereupon both the police and the entire mafia clan are snapping at his heels. Despite the tense situation, Björn finds himself able to keep his cool and completely reorganize his life. And if a few murders are what it takes now to solve his problems, it’s just a natural consequence of his new, mindful change of life.”

Let Go

Premiere Date: Friday, Nov. 1

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: “Let Go is a drama about finding out what really matters. In the center is Stella (Josephine Bornebusch). She has everything under control… except her preschool son’s constant need for attention, her daughter’s teenage mood swings, and her emotionally unavailable husband. The family is about to break when Stella receives a message that changes everything. She decides to take a trip with her family where she has to achieve the impossible – to bring her family together again.”

What else is being added this week?

Avail. 10/28

Blippi’s Ultimate Bounce House Challenges: Season 1

Blippi’s Wonderful Talent Show

Avail. 10/29

Botched: Seasons 2-3

Avail. 10/30

Go Ahead, Brother — NETFLIX SERIES

The Law According to Lidia Poët: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Martha — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Time Cut — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 11/1/24

Barbie Mysteries: The Great Horse Chase — NETFLIX FAMILY

It’s All Over: The Kiss That Changed Spanish Football — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

60 Days In: Season 7

A Paris Christmas Waltz

Fall Into Winter

Free State of Jones

Goosebumps

Just Go With It

Love in the Wild: Season 2

Maid in Manhattan

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Oblivion

Pompeii

The Scorpion King

Sixteen Candles

Superbad

The Whale

Whiplash

What’s leaving this week?

It’s out with the old and in with the new at Netflix this week. Although the streamer is set to stock dozens of titles this week as it embraces the start of November, the arrival of all of those new titles means Netflix needs to make some room in the streaming library, an effort that will see 29 TV series and movies getting the ax.

Leaving 10/31/24

Bride of Chucky

Child’s Play 2

Child’s Play 3

Cult of Chucky

Curse of Chucky

Dark Waters

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Eat Pray Love

Hellboy

Identity Thief

Jack Reacher

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

Jumanji

Key & Peele: Seasons 1-3

La La Land

Magic Mike

Magic Mike XXL

Monty Python and the Holy Grail

Mr. Deeds

Save the Last Dance

Seed of Chucky

Sonic the Hedgehog

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

The Wedding Planner

The Young Victoria

World War Z