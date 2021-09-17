Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (September 17)

September is halfway over, but Netflix isn’t hitting the breaks on the expansion of its content catalog. After already stocking dozens of titles throughout the month, the streamer is bringing a fresh wave of titles to the streaming library this weekend. In total, subscribers will be treated to seven new additions, six of which are Netflix original series, films, and docuseries.

The new titles will join the growing list of additions for the month of September. As August wound to a close, the streaming giant unveiled its full list of September 2021 additions, which you can view by clicking here. The lineup includes some pretty heavy hitters, with September having kicked off with titles like School of Rock and Labyrinth and September later seeing the addition of Lucifer Season 6, the final installment of the Fox-turned-Netflix series that dropped on Sept. 10. Looking ahead, Netflix also has plans to stock titles like Dear White People Volume 4, Mike Flanagan’s highly-anticipated limited series Midnight Mass, and the comedy special Attack of the Hollywood Cliches!.

Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan ($8.99 per month), the standard plan ($13.99 per month), and the premium plan ($17.99 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a “Netflix Free Section,” allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer’s most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out what’s leaving before the end of the month.

‘The Father Who Moves Mountains’

A retired intelligence officer will stop at nothing to find his son in Netflix’s new thriller The Father Who Moves Mountains. Marking Daniel Sandu’s second feature and produced by Cristian Mungiu, the film is set amid a snowy backdrop and follows an ex-intelligence officer and his son as they embark on a hike in the mountains. During the outing, however, his son goes missing, and the retired intelligence officer will stop at nothing in his search to find him. The Father Who Moves Mountains premiers on Netflix on Friday, Sept. 17.

‘Sex Education: Season 3’

The birds and the bees are back for a third outing on Netflix. On Friday, the long-awaited Sex Education Season 3 drops in the streaming platform. The fan-favorite series follows Otis Milburn, an inexperienced, socially awkward high school student who lives with his sex therapist mother. After Season 2 found Otis mastering “his newly discovered sexual urges” all while dealing with his tense relationship with Maeve, Season 3 will mark a new year, with Otis having casual sex. Meanwhile, Eric and Adam are official and Jean has a baby on the way. However, things get a little complicated when the “new headteacher Hope tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence.”

‘Squid Game’

A group of people will risk their lives for a massive payday in Netflix’s new South Korean original series Squid Game. Slated to drop in the library on Friday, the eight-episode series follows a group of 456 people who accept a mysterious invitation to participate in a survival game in which they are locked into a secret location and play a series of traditional children’s game such as Red Light, Green Light. If they win, they will walk away with $ 45.6 billion, but if they lose, they will pay with their lives.

What else is being added this weekend?

Avail. 9/17/21:

Ankahi Kahaniya – NETFLIX FILM

“As big city life buzzes around them, lonely souls discover surprising sources of connection and companionship in three tales of love, loss and longing.”

Chicago Party Aunt – NETFLIX SERIES

“Chicago partier Diane is a beef-sandwich-chomping Bears fan with a talent for avoiding adulthood. But she has a soft spot for her nerdy nephew.”

The Stronghold – NETFLIX FILM

“Tired of the small-time grind, three Marseille cops get a chance to bust a major drug network. But lines blur when a key informant makes a big ask.”

Avail. 9/19/21:

Dark Skies

What’s leaving this weekend?

Although just a single title will be departing the streaming library this weekend – Seasons 1-4 of Beauty & the Beast are poised to make their exit on Saturday – Netflix is gearing up to do a little cleaning house before September ends. This means that when you sit down this weekend with intentions of watching a new title, you may want to press play on a few of the below listed options before they disappear from the Netflix streaming library for good.

Leaving 9/26/21:

The Grandmaster

Leaving 9/30/21:

Air Force One

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Boogie Nights

Cradle 2 the Grave

Evil: Season 1

Fools Rush In

Insidious

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

No Strings Attached

The Pianist

Prom Night

The Queen

Star Trek

Star Trek: Enterprise: Seasons 1-4

Star Trek: Seasons 1-3

Star Trek: Voyager: Seasons 1-7

The Unicorn: Season 1

Why Do Fools Fall in Love

What was added this week?

Avail. 9/13/21:

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 9/14/21:

A StoryBots Space Adventure – NETFLIX FAMILY

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 5 – NETFLIX SERIES

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

You vs. Wild: Out Cold – NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 9/15/21:

Nailed It!: Season 6 – NETFLIX SERIES

Nightbooks – NETFLIX FILM

Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1-9

Schumacher – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Too Hot To Handle Latino – NETFLIX SERIES (NEW EPISODES WEEKLY)

Avail. 9/16/21:

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe – NETFLIX FAMILY

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

My Heroes Were Cowboys – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY