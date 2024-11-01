Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (November 1)

Netflix is giving subscribers plenty of reasons to stay inside and relax this weekend. After rolling out everything from The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 to Outer Banks Season 4 in October, the streamer is set to kick off November 2024 this weekend with 19 new TV series, movies, and Netflix originals, including the original documentary It’s All Over: The Kiss That Changed Spanish Football.

Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan.

Barbie Mysteries: The Great Horse Chase

Premiere Date: Friday, Nov. 1

Type: Netflix Family

Synopsis: “Barbie Mysteries: The Great Horse Chase follows Barbie “Brooklyn” Roberts and Barbie “Malibu” Roberts as they embark on a new adventure vacation of a lifetime: a trip to the English countryside to visit Lady Carson, Ken’s aunt and owner of cherished horses Tornado and Pepper. Before Barbie and Barbie can take in the sights, their plans are immediately derailed by the brazen theft of the prized jumping horses and a diamond-encrusted saddle worth millions of dollars. Suddenly, everyone is a suspect. To clear their names and rescue the beloved horses, Barbie and Barbie embark on a journey across Europe, chasing clues and suspects to reclaim what was stolen and save the day.”

Premiere Date: Friday, Nov. 1

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: “Spanish footballers come together for the first time to relive the turbulent 2023 Women’s World Cup and the kiss that overshadowed their victory.”

Let Go

Premiere Date: Friday, Nov. 1

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: “Let Go is a drama about finding out what really matters. In the center is Stella (Josephine Bornebusch). She has everything under control… except her preschool son’s constant need for attention, her daughter’s teenage mood swings, and her emotionally unavailable husband. The family is about to break when Stella receives a message that changes everything. She decides to take a trip with her family where she has to achieve the impossible – to bring her family together again.”

What else is being added this weekend?

Avail. 11/1/24

60 Days In: Season 7

A Paris Christmas Waltz

Fall Into Winter

Free State of Jones

Goosebumps

Just Go With It

Love in the Wild: Season 2

Maid in Manhattan

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Oblivion

Pompeii

The Scorpion King

Sixteen Candles

Superbad

The Whale

Whiplash

What’s leaving this weekend?

The rush of new titles joining Netflix’s streaming library this weekend won’t come at the expense of others. This means that this weekend is the perfect time to fit in a final watch of some of the titles that will soon be on the chopping block.

Leaving 11/5/24

A Man Called Otto

Leaving 11/6/24

Edge of Tomorrow

Leaving 11/10/24

Night School

What was added this week?

Avail. 10/28

Blippi’s Ultimate Bounce House Challenges: Season 1

Blippi’s Wonderful Talent Show

Avail. 10/29

Botched: Seasons 2-3

Tom Papa: Home Free — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Avail. 10/30

Go Ahead, Brother — NETFLIX SERIES

The Law According to Lidia Poët: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Manhattan Alien Abduction — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Martha — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Time Cut — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 10/31

The Diplomat: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Murder Mindfully — NETFLIX SERIES