Roku Channel Adding 33 Free Movies in March

The Roku Channel is adding 33 free movies to its platform in March, giving film fans a lot of great options. Among the new offerings are some classics like , New Jack City, and Troop Beverly Hills. There will also be a couple of exclusives: Boiling Point, which follows a head chef on the busiest day in his kitchen, and A Perfect Match, a rom-com about an app developer who gets more than she bargains for when she tests out a new dating app.

Roku is also adding a ton of great comedy franchises, including and its sequel, Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls, as well as both Super Troopers films. There’s also a handful of great sports movies, such as Little Big League, The Sixth Man, and Any Given Sunday. Families will be able to stream some wonderful films together, like Shrek and Shrek 2. Other films landing on Roku in March include Man on Fire, Blue Streak, Beasts of the Southern Wild, Office Space, and 9 to 5. Check out the complete list here. Notably, The Roku Channel does not require a Roku-specific streaming device, as anyone can download the Roku app and stream the series for free.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/TheRokuChannel/status/1498850579933655045?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

New movies are not the only exciting option on the Roku Channel, as the streamer recently debuted the new season of Reno! 911, dubbed Reno! 911: Defunded. The new episodes debuted on Feb. 25 and feature original stars Thomas Lennon, Robert Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Niecy Nash, Cedric Yarbrough Carlos Alazraqui, Ian Roberts, Joe Lo Truglio, Mary Birdsong, and Wendi McLendon-Covey. The show also has an impressive list of guest stars this time around, including Jamie Lee Curtis, “Weird Al” Yankovic, and George Lopez.

“Roku Originals are always looking for new ways to give viewers access to fresh, bold (and funny) entertainment, and Reno 911! Defunded does just that!” said Colin Davis, Roku’s Head of Scripted Originals, in a previous statement about the new series. “Reno 911! is one of the funniest comedy TV shows ever made and we could not be more excited to release a brand new, supersized, never-before-seen season as a Roku Original. Prepare to laugh!”

Reno 911!: Defunded marks the eighth season of Reno 911!, following the show’s seventh season at Quibi. The series moved to Roku after the company acquired all of Quibi’s content when the streaming platform was shut down. Fans of the show can click here to read more about the series in our exclusive interview with the cast and creators.