'Ace Ventura 3' in the Works

It's been announced that Ace Ventura 3, a new sequel to the classic '90s comedy franchise, is currently in the works at Amazon. The news was revealed in an interview with the team from Morgan Creek, the studio that produced Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) and its predecessor, Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995). During a conversation with Park Circus, a representative for Morgan Creek revealed the news of the in-development sequel, saying, "Ace Ventura will see a new day at Amazon as a major motion-picture/theatrical with the Sonic the Hedgehog writers."

The rep stated that everyone involved is "pretty excited" about the opportunity to jumpstart the Ace Ventura franchise again and that they feel quite confident that fans want to see the outlandish pet detective make a comeback as well. "Its noticeable from the 3 million fans chatting on the official Facebook page for Ace Ventura that audiences are clamouring for a third installment," they stated. "During COVID, audiences have been in love and are thrilled to have beloved characters brought back with new stories."

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective opened in theaters on Feb. 4, 1994. The film was a major financial success, raking in over $100 million on a budget of only around $15 million. The movie was a huge career boost for Jim Carrey, who played the title role. Carrey had done a number of small films prior, such as Once Bitten (1985) and Earth Girls Are Easy (1988), which also starred Geena Davis, Julie Brown, Jeff Goldblum, and Damon Wayans.

After the movie was such a massive hit with audiences, a sequel was tracked and Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls debuted in Nov. 10. 1995. Somehow an even bigger success, the sequel brought in over $210 million at the box office, off a budget of $30 million. The flick even earned Carrey some awards, as he won Best Male Performance and Best Comedic Performance at the 1996 MTV Movie Awards. He also took home the trophy for Favorite Movie Actor at 1996 Kid's Choice Awards.

