Ricky Martin Starring in New Comedy Series Based on Popular Book

Ricky Martin is returning to TV for the upcoming Apple TV+ series Mrs. American Pie, starring opposite Kristen Wiig, Allison Janney and Laura Dern in the comedy adapted from Mr. and Mrs. American Pie, the popular novel by Juliet McDaniel, reports Deadline. The Grammy-winning artist plays male lead Robert in the 10-episode series, which was developed by Dern and her producing partner Jayme Lemons and written, executive produced and showrun by Abe Sylvia.

Mrs. American Pie follows Wiig's character, Maxine Simmons, as she attempts to secure her seat at the exclusive table of Palm Beach high society. "As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, Mrs. American Pie asks the same questions that still baffle us today: 'Who gets a seat at the table?' 'How do you get a seat at the table?' 'What will you sacrifice to get there?'" Apple TV+ teases. Set during the powderkeg era of the early '70s, Mrs. American Pie is teased as "a testament to every outsider fighting for their chance at superficial greatness."

Martin may be best known for his music, but the global superstar has been making a name for himself as an actor. Playing Antonio D'Amico in Ryan Murphy's FX drama The Assassination of Gianni Versace earned Martin an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie and helped cement the critically-acclaimed chapter in the American Crime Story anthology.

For Mrs. American Pie, Academy Award nominee Tate Taylor will direct and executive produce. Dern will also executive produce alongside Lemons, John Norris, and Katie O'Connell Marsh. Martin shared the news of his casting on Instagram shortly before he is scheduled to perform in Cannes alongside Christina Aguilera and Charli XCX at the American Foundation for Aids Research gala. The high-profile fashion show is curated this year by Carine Roitfeld, former editor-in-chief of Vogue France and CR Fashion Book founder.

The theme of this year's show is "Let's Get Married," and features designs from Oscar de la Renta, Loewe, Louis Vuitton, Louis Vuitton Men, Givenchy, Gucci, Chanel, Saint Laurent, De Fursac, Balenciaga, Fendi, Tom Ford, Jacquemus, Valentino, Giambattista Valli, Armani, Alaia, Burberry, Versace, Alled Martinez, Monot, Nensi Dojaka and Dior, among others.