‘Reno 911! Defunded’ Gets Premiere Date at Roku

Reno 911! Defunded, the next series in the hilarious police comedy franchise, has an official premiere date at Roku. The new show is set to debut on Feb. 25 and will feature original stars Thomas Lennon, Robert Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Niecy Nash, Cedric Yarbrough Carlos Alazraqui, Ian Roberts, Joe Lo Truglio, Mary Birdsong, and Wendi McLendon-Covey. The show also has an impressive list of guest stars, including Jamie Lee Curtis, “Weird Al” Yankovic, and George Lopez.

“Roku Originals are always looking for new ways to give viewers access to fresh, bold (and funny) entertainment, and Reno 911! Defunded does just that!” said Colin Davis, Roku’s Head of Scripted Originals, in a statement about the new series. “Reno911! is one of the funniest comedy TV shows ever made and we could not be more excited to release a brand new, supersized, never-before-seen season as a Roku Original. Prepare to laugh!” Reno 911! Defunded marks the eighth season of Reno 911!, following the show’s seventh season at Quibi. The series moved to Roku after the company acquired all of Quibi’s content when the streaming platform was shut down.

https://youtu.be/StTTECkL69k

Reno 911! originally debuted on Comedy Central back in 2003. It ran for six seasons, eventually ending in 2009. In addition to the 88 episodes that aired on TV, there was also a movie — Reno 911!: Miami — that premiered in 2007. The mockumentary-sitcom revival was first announced in 2019, with Lennon telling Variety, “Reno 911! holds a special place in our hearts, and it will be a delight to get the original cast back together for ‘re-boot goofin.’” He then added, “Hopefully Nick Swardson can still roller skate. Quibi’s short format seems custom made for our show.”

The new season of Reno 911! isn’t the only opportunity for fans to see the hilarious characters in action, as they also have a brand new movie, Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon, available to stream on Paramount+. “High Seas, hijinks, and the Hunt for QAnon! The Reno Sheriff’s Department has been ordered to serve court papers to the mysterious head of QAnon, ‘Q,’” reads a synopsis of the film. “They’re going deep undercover on Q’s Booze Cruise. (Mostly just to go on a free cruise!)”

Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon features a handful of cameos and guest stars, including Ru Paul, Pink, and Steve Agee (Peacemaker, Guardians of the Galaxy). In addition to the new film, Paramount+ subscribers can also watch all six of the show’s original seasons. Those interested in checking out Paramount+, and all it has to offer, can subscribe by clicking here.