Ray Romano to Headline Netflix Comedy Special

Ray Romano is returning to his standup roots.

The comedian and former star of Everybody Loves Raymond will headline his first standalone comedy special coming soon to Netflix.

Videos by PopCulture.com

No filming or release date has been announced but the streaming service teased the special will feature new material.

According to Deadline, Netflix has made blockbuster deals with a number of top comedians over the last year and a half for their first comedy specials in a decade or longer, including Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, Ellen DeGeneres and Jerry Seinfeld.

Romano’s standup about his family life, which he performed on CBS’ Late Show with David Letterman, led to his hit sitcom.

Letterman’s company signed the comedian for a comedy series, which became the long-running CBS hit Everybody Loves Raymond. Created by Phil Rosenthal, it was partially based on Romano’s life/comedy.

After the end of the Emmy-winning Everybody Loves Raymond, Romano has stayed largely on the dramedy/drama side with starring roles on TNT’s Men of a Certain Age, NBC’s Parenthood, HBO’s Vinyl and his current series, Epix’s Get Shorty.

In features, Romano was recently seen in The Big Sick — alongside Kumail Nanjiani (who also wrote the script with his wife Emily Gordon), Holly Hunter and Zoe Kazan — and just wrapped Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman.

Everybody Loves Raymond premiered Sept. 13, 1996 and aired for nine season and a total of 210 episodes. The show starred Romano, Patricia Heaton (The Middle), Brad Garrett, Madylin Sweeten, Doris Roberts, Peter Boyle and Monica Boran.

He is repped by ICM Partners and The Conversation Company.

DeGeneres confirmed the news of her comedy special back in May. The special, release date to be announced, will be the comedian and talk show host’s first stand-up special in 15 years.

DeGeneres previously performed two back-to-back standup specials on HBO, 2001’s Ellen DeGeneres: The Beginning and Ellen DeGeneres: Here and Now in 2003.