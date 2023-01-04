Peek Inside the $33 Million Mansion From Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix Documentary
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared a behind-the-scenes look at their lives in the Netflix documentary series Harry & Meghan, revealing how difficult it was for them to live under the constant media spotlight in the U.K. However, the one aspect of their lives they were not ready to share with millions of people was their home in Montecito, California. They sat for interviews in a different mansion, which is now up for sale with a $33 million asking price. Thanks to photos from TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, fans can take a look inside the expansive estate.
Although the Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not call the mansion home, it is definitely fit for royalty. It was built in 2006 and covers 13,599 square feet. The Mediterranean-style home has six bedrooms and views of the ocean and surrounding mountains. It is located about 3.5 miles away from the mansion Harry and Markle really live in.
Harry & Meghan was released on Netflix in December and includes six episodes. Several shocking revelations came to the surface about their time as working members of the royal family, but the royal family itself did not participate. Markle and Harry left the U.K. in 2020 and stepped down as working members of the royal family. Scroll on to check out photos of the estate where the series was filmed.
Incredible mountain view
The mansion was listed for sale during the summer of 2021. It is jointly listed by Ryan Malmsten of Santa Barbara Brokers and Riskin Partners Group at Village Properties, reports The Dirt. The seller is businessman Mark Schulhof, according to tax records and other reports. He bought the property for about $14.6 million in 2013, five years after his company Quadriga Art was charged with taking more than $100 million in a fundraising scam targeting veterans. In 2014, the company reached a $25 million settlement with the New York State Attorney General.
Spacious bedrooms
Architects Don Nulty and J.F. Brennan designed the estate, with the interior design by Natasha Baradaran. The main house itself is 12,804 square feet. A guest house covers 800 square feet and sits atop a three-car garage.
Expansive family room
The estate has a trip of arched French doors opening into the formal living room to a colonnade that runs the entire width of the house. The incredible dining room includes a silver-leaf ceiling. Readers will love to spend time in the wood-paneled library. The library also has a fireplace and a secret door to the primary suite.
Wood-paneled library with plenty of space for books
The two-story home also has a huge open kitchen near the family room. There is a screening room with its own fireplace and wet bar. There is a game room for children and another for grownups.
Infinity pool with ocean views
If the future owners need to take a breather outside, there is beautiful landscaping to enjoy. Pop artist Robert Indiana's sculptures dot the exterior. The estate has an infinity-edged pool and spa. There are also banana trees, vegetable beds, and citrus trees. You can raise your own chickens in the chicken coop and use the beehives for honey.
Private screening room
The future owners might not be living near Harry and Markle for long. Back in October, the Santa Barbara News-Press reported that the two are interested in a private estate in Hope Ranch, a community about 10 miles from Montecito. Harry and Meghan moved into the Montecito estate in March 2020 with their son Archie, 3. They are also parents to daughter Lilibet, 1.