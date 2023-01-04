Peek Inside the $33 Million Mansion From Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix Documentary

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared a behind-the-scenes look at their lives in the Netflix documentary series Harry & Meghan, revealing how difficult it was for them to live under the constant media spotlight in the U.K. However, the one aspect of their lives they were not ready to share with millions of people was their home in Montecito, California. They sat for interviews in a different mansion, which is now up for sale with a $33 million asking price. Thanks to photos from TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, fans can take a look inside the expansive estate.

Although the Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not call the mansion home, it is definitely fit for royalty. It was built in 2006 and covers 13,599 square feet. The Mediterranean-style home has six bedrooms and views of the ocean and surrounding mountains. It is located about 3.5 miles away from the mansion Harry and Markle really live in.

Harry & Meghan was released on Netflix in December and includes six episodes. Several shocking revelations came to the surface about their time as working members of the royal family, but the royal family itself did not participate. Markle and Harry left the U.K. in 2020 and stepped down as working members of the royal family. Scroll on to check out photos of the estate where the series was filmed.