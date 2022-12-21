Why Meghan Markle's Curtsy Scene in Netflix Doc Has People So Upset

One moment in the Harry & Meghan docuseries, which sparked heated debate among viewers, stood out for many: when Meghan Markle demonstrated how she curtsied upon first meeting the queen. In the scene, the Duchess of Sussex recalls preparing for her first meeting with the late Queen Elizabeth II. "I didn't know I was going to meet her until moments before," Markle said in a joint interview with Prince Harry during their six-part Netflix docuseries' second episode, per Today. In the interview, Markle recalled her unpreparedness for meeting the British monarch and how Prince Harry asked her on their way to meet her if she knew how to "curtsy. "We were in the car, and we were going to Royal Lodge for lunch. And (Harry) was like, 'Oh, my grandmother is here. She's going to be there after church,'" she continued. "I remember we were in the car, driving, and he's like, 'You know how to curtsy, right?' And I just thought it was a joke." Nevertheless, the duchess recalls learning how to curtsy quickly before meeting the monarch. "Now I'm starting to realize this is a big deal," the Markle said. "I mean, Americans would understand this."

In addition, she compared the experience to Medieval Times Dinner and Tournament, an American dinner theater production that features Medieval-inspired events such as jousting and sword fights. Afterward, the duchess bowed deeply, exaggeratingly, as if to demonstrate how she curtsied before Queen Elizabeth before rising and smiling, "Pleasure to meet you, Your Majesty." Some Twitter users have criticized Markle for her "disrespect" and accused her of mocking the monarch and royal tradition after users shared the scene on social media. "This is just nasty and unbecoming. Meghan looks like a school bully," one Twitter user wrote. Meanwhile, other viewers argued Markle was mocking herself with her exaggerated curtsy, claiming that critics missed the point. "Idc what any of you say, this was funny. M admits she didn't know what she was doing because AMERICANS DONT CURTSY TO OTHERS. Frankly, it's admirable that she can laugh at herself," another person tweeted. Additionally, a video showing Markle curtsying as Rachel Zane in Suits, the TV show she starred in before joining the royal family, has also gone viral.

This is just nasty and unbecoming. Meghan looks like a school bully. pic.twitter.com/4O11NqyZnU — Benjamin Butterworth (@benjaminbutter) December 8, 2022

In the clip, she performs a quick curtsy during an early season of the legal drama, which royals fan emiliehrh shared on Instagram. "Remember when Meghan Markle told Oprah she had no idea what curtsy was, and lied again on Netflix documentary, and mocked the Queen with 'medieval times' comment?" the user captioned the post. "Here she is on @suitspeacock few years ago executing a PERFECT CURTSEY." In a previous interview with Oprah Winfrey, Markle revealed that she had no clue she had to curtsy to the queen, according to The Independent. Due to the monarch's grandmother being Prince Harry's grandmother, the mother of two was confused about having to do so. All six episodes of Harry and Meghan were broadcast on Netflix on Dec. 15. Among other revelations, the series has featured Harry and Markle condemning the media's treatment of her while providing a candid look into their everyday lives.