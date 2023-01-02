Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Titles Should Be Removed According to British Poll

Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lose their royal titles following the release of their Netflix documentary? While the matter is still up in the air, the British public has an opinion on it. As The Daily Express reported, almost half of those who were polled believe that Harry and Meghan should be stripped of their royal titles.

The publication reported that YouGov conducted a survey to see what the British public would have to say about the topic following the release of Harry & Meghan. The Daily Express reported that it was conducted from Dec. 20 to 21 with 1,672 adults. According to the results, 44 percent of respondents believe that Harry should have his royal titles stripped along with Meghan. 32 percent of folks disagreed with that decision while 24 percent said that they weren't sure. The survey also sought to find out what people thought of Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, after the release of the docuseries.

After viewing Harry & Meghan, 44 percent have more sympathy with William and Kate in comparison to the 17 percent that felt the same for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. 23 percent of respondents felt worse about Harry and Meghan after viewing the series while seven percent had a more positive view of the pair. While these numbers seem pretty significant, the survey was only conducted with 1,672 respondents. Furthermore, these were only responses gathered from British citizens and not from those from all around the world who tuned in to Harry & Meghan.

Leading up to Harry & Meghan's release, there was much talk about why the couple decided to open up about their experiences within the royal family fold. Based on the responses to this recent YouGov survey, it seems as though members of the British public do not think that Harry and Meghan should have been so vocal about the hardships that they faced when they were senior working members of the royal family. However, as the Duchess of Sussex put it, they felt as though it was only right to share their story seeing as though there have already been so many outside narratives about them. She explained, "But when you feel like people haven't gotten any sense of who you are for so long, it's really nice to just be able to have the opportunity to let people have a bit more of a glimpse into what's happened and also who we are."