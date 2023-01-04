King Charles Actually Open to Prince Harry Reconciliation, UK Sources Claim

There's been much talk about the relationships within the British royal family in light of the release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries. That talk is only set to continue with the release of Harry's book, Spare, on Jan. 10. In advance of its release, Harry has sat down for several interviews during which he has opened up about his relationships with his father, King Charles III, and his brother, Prince William. Now, sources are claiming that Charles is actually open to a reconciliation amid the ongoing drama, per The Telegraph.

According to the outlet, Charles wants no further feuding between his youngest son and the rest of the royal family. Additionally, sources have claimed that the lines of communication are open for Harry to potentially have a conversation with the king. This report seems to contradict what Harry has been saying as he's promoting his memoir, Spare. In sneak peeks of these interviews, the Duke of Sussex has said that he wants his family "back." He said, per the New York Times, during an interview with ITV, "I would like to get my father back; I would like to have my brother back." Harry went on to claim, presumably about William and Charles, that "they've shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile."

In a trailer for his interview with Anderson Cooper for 60 Minutes, Harry opened up about potentially heading back to royal life. When Cooper asked him whether he would return, he replied, "No." Fans will be able to see Harry elaborate further on that topic when the interview airs on Sunday. It's been said that the British royal family is "wary" about the release of Harry's memoir and what he may have to say about them. Considering the description of the book, which promises an "unflinchingly" honest look into Harry's experiences, there may be some royal tea still left to spill.

"It was one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother's coffin as the world watched in sorrow—and horror. As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling—and how their lives would play out from that point on," the description reads. "For Harry, this is that story at last. With its raw, unflinching honesty, Spare is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief."