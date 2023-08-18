Prime Video Show Canceled After Being Renewed for Final Season

It looks like a well-received Prime Video show won't return for a final season. According to multiple reports, A League of Their Own has been canceled after Prime Video renewed it for a shortened final season in April. This comes on the heels of the first actors and writers' dual strike since 1960.

According to Variety, the strike played a role in the show being canceled. There's no telling when both strikes will end, meaning there's no telling when production of Season 2 of A League of Their Own would start. If the baseball series moved forward for the final season, it would not debut before 2025.

A League of Their Own is based on the 1992 film of the same directed by Penny Marshal. The series starred Abbi Jacobson, D'Arcy Carden, Chante Adams, Melanie Field and Kate Berlant. As the synopsis states, "The show follows Carson (Abbi Jacobson) and Max (Chanté Adams) and a new ensemble of sharp and hilarious characters as they carve their paths toward the field, along the way finding their teams and themselves." The series was created by Jacobson and Will Graham.

The first season featured eight episodes while the second season was going to feature four. "We're deeply proud of the work that Abbi, Will, the cast, and crew have done reimagining A League of Their Own which has produced an incredibly loyal fan base as well as achieved numerous, well-deserved recognitions and accolades," Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon and MGM Studios, said in the press release in April. "After hearing what Abbi, Will, and the writing team have planned for the new story within this wonderful series, we are excited for our fans to see what comes next."

In August, PopCulture.com spoke to Graham about the future of the show. "Yeah, actually we're in the middle of working on the story for season two right now, but I think the problem from the start, it's a good problem, with this show has been the moment that we started to look into these stories, it was just clear how much there was," Graham said. "So we have enough story for a lot of seasons of the show, and I think the show is going to go some places that really surprise people, but also entertain them, and hopefully satisfy them, too."