'A League of Their Own' Series Ending at Prime Video

It's now official with A League of Their Own. Amazon just announced the Prime Video baseball series, will end on a four-episode run in what is being called a limited series. This news was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter in March and made fans angry on social media as they used the hashtag "More Than Four." The announcement comes after Amazon on Sony Pictures Television negotiated for months as the cast and creative had to sign new contracts for the four upcoming episodes.

"We're deeply proud of the work that Abbi, Will, the cast, and crew have done reimagining A League of Their Own which has produced an incredibly loyal fan base as well as achieved numerous, well-deserved recognitions and accolades," Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon and MGM Studios, said in the press release, via The Hollywood Reporter. "After hearing what Abbi, Will, and the writing team have planned for the new story within this wonderful series, we are excited for our fans to see what comes next."

A League of Their Own, which is based on the 1992 film of the same name, is co-created by Abbi Jacobson and Will Graham. It takes a look at athletes from the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. But unlike the movie that started Tom Hanks, Geena Davis and Madonna, the Prime Video series focused on queer and Black stories in the league.

"Making this show and seeing the impact it has had in the world has been an incredible joy," Graham and Jacobson said in a joint statement Wednesday. "While obviously, we were hoping for 11 seasons, we're grateful to be able to continue to tell the story of these characters and this world."

Graham spoke to PopCulture.com back in August and talked about plans for the new episodes of the series "Yeah, actually we're in the middle of working on the story for season two right now, but I think the problem from the start, it's a good problem, with this show has been the moment that we started to look into these stories, it was just clear how much there was," Graham said. "So we have enough story for a lot of seasons of the show, and I think the show is going to go some places that really surprise people, but also entertain them, and hopefully satisfy them, too."

The first season of A League of Their Own premiered in August and earned a 94% score from critics along with an 87% score from fans on Rotten Tomatoes. Jacobson stars in A League of Their Own along with D'Arcy Carden, Chante Adams, Melanie Field and Kate Berlant.