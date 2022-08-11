'A League of Their Own' Cast Members Reveal Best Part of Playing Their Characters (Exclusive)

The Prime Video series A League of Their Own will premiere on Friday, and viewers will get something different than from the 1992 film of the same name. While the Rockford Peaches will be featured in the eight-episode series, the characters are very different from the ones portrayed by Geena Davis, Lori Petty, Madonna and Rosie O'Donnell. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, A League of Their Own cast members Roberta Colindrez (Lupe), Kelly McCormack (Jess) and Priscilla Delgado (Esti) talked about the best thing about playing their characters.

"I think the best part of playing the character for me is that we each got to build the characters," Colindrez exclusively told PopCulture. "And so for me, it was one of the questions that Abby [Jacobson] and Will [Graham] had asked early on and Desta [Tedros Reff] was like, 'What are the characteristics that you'd like to play?' And I was just thinking of some of the things that I haven't gotten to do yet in my career, and playing this kind of complicated person that has this specific relationship to identity. It was really fun for me and cool, and it was freeing and challenging in a lot of ways."

McCormack loved that Jess was able to do one thing that was very common in the 1940s. "I liked that Jess didn't say much and smoked constantly. Sounds like a fun pastime. I would be stoked to do that more often. I'm just kidding," she said. "Don't tell anyone. But you know, like someone who just is a straight shooter and only talks when they have to. Maybe I took away a little bit of that. I don't know. Probably not. I talk too much."

Delgado got to speak in an accent she is very familiar with. "I had the chance of working the Cuban accent, something that I wasn't very... well, I was familiar because my grandfather is Cuban, but yeah, that was very challenging and very fun to do." Lupe, Jess and Esti are key members of the Peaches and bring the one big thing that wasn't seen in the film.

"Diversity," Colindrez said. "I think the movie opened up the possibility to even tell the story of these women baseball players. And I think what the show is doing is just expanding the kind of stories about the people that were alive in 1943 and in around this league."