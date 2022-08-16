'A League of Their Own' Creator and Executive Producer Talk Developing Story for Season 2 (Exclusive)

A League of Their Own is now streaming on Prime Video and is receiving strong reviews with a 94% score on Rotten Tomatoes. While the series hasn't been renewed for Season 2 as of this writing, the team behind the camera is already working hard to develop another season once the show gets the green light. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, A League of Their Own co-creator Will Graham and executive producer Desta Tedros Reff talked about their plans for Season 2.

"Yeah, actually we're in the middle of working on the story for season two right now, but I think the problem from the start, it's a good problem, with this show has been the moment that we started to look into these stories, it was just clear how much there was," Graham exclusively told PopCulture. "So we have enough story for a lot of seasons of the show, and I think the show is going to go some places that really surprise people, but also entertain them, and hopefully satisfy them, too."

Reff teased what the second season of A League of Their Own will include. "I think more emotion, more depth, more awesome baseball, comedy, and sort of surprising twists and turns," she said. The series, which is an adaption of the 1992 movie with the same name, touches on various topics happening in the early 1940s. The central focus is on the All- American Girls Professional Baseball League, but what makes the show interesting is the ability to take a deeper dive into racism, same-sex relationships and sexism. Reff points out that the two main characters in the series make it a "two-hander show."

"I think that's the opportunity of a series, and I think our opportunity, sort of stepping into the show now, all those things, weren't things, I feel like, that we added to the show, that we added to the story; they are the story, right?" Reff asked. "That is the real story, and we got to step deeper into this world, and these, people, at a time where we have the war, at the time where there's so much great baseball; that includes Black baseball, that includes Black female baseball, right? It's a two-hander show, where we've got Abbi [Jacobson], Carson in the Peaches, and then you also have Max [Chanté Adams], and sort of all of Black Rockford, and Max trying to look for her shot."

Graham is happy the show is finally streaming on Prime Video as it's something he has worked on since 2016 which is when he first approached Sony Pictures about developing on series. "It is so crazy, and this is a show that is really personal to me, but also, to every single person who worked on it, especially Abbi and Desta," he said. "They're the sort of like the trio, Hailey [Wierengo], our other executive producer, Jamie Babbit, who directed the pilot. I think for all of us, it's much more than a show. It's really been a life-changing experience, and we just hope that it means something to people, and maybe it gives people a little joy, gives them a little break from whatever's going on in their life right now, and lets them come back to that with something new." All eight episodes of A League of Their Own are available on Prime Video.