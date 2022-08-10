'A League of Their Own' Star D'Arcy Carden Reveals Why She Was 'Scared' of Playing Greta (Exclusive)

The highly anticipated Amazon Prime Video series A League of Their Own will begin streaming on Prime Video Friday, Aug. 12, and one of its main characters is Greta —played by actress and comedian, D'Arcy Carden. As fans will quickly realize that Greta is a vital character in the adaptation of the 1992 film, Carden reveals to PopCulture.com exclusively why she loved playing the rather, expressive and emotional leader in A League of Their Own as well as why she was "scared" to play her.

"I really admire Greta. I think she's cool," Carden exclusively told PopCulture. "There's a lot about her that I like, is like inspirational [or] aspirational... I want to be her. She's just cool. As the series goes on, we get to peel the layers back and see the vulnerability and maybe how some of that confidence and coolness is like a facade, and we get to see more humanity from her, but it was a joy and a challenge to play her. It didn't come as easily to me as other roles I've played before. I was kind of scared of her, which is why I think I wanted to do this so much."

But while Greta has some similarities to the movie's character Dottie Hinson (played by Geena Davis) in terms of being an emotional leader, Carden's character brings something different to the Prime Video series that isn't shown in the film. "There are tons of similarities. There are tons of differences. I like to think that we kissed the movie and then opened it up," Carden said comparing the series to the film. "We said thank you for your service. Thank you for everything you've given us. Now we're going to widen the lens and really get to explore more stories and the real stuff that was going on that we didn't get to see in the movie."

One of the things Carden got to do is work closely with Abbi Jacobson, the co-creator of A League of Their Own and who plays Carson in the series. Carden talked about how she, Jacobson and Melanie Field, who plays Jo, spent a lot of time together. "It was a joy," Carden revealed. "We spent a ton of time together. We were discovering our characters with each other and what our relationships were, and working together for the first time as actors, or at least we were... Abbi, we love her."