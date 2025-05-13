Prime Video Just Renewed a Hit Series Before New Season Even Airs

Fallout is once again getting an early renewal at Prime Video.

The streamer announced Monday that the post-apocalyptic action series, based on the hit video game franchise, had been renewed for Season 3 months before Season 2’s December 2025 premiere.

While Season 2 “will pick up in the aftermath of Season One’s epic finale and take audiences along for a journey through the wasteland of the Mojave to the post-apocalyptic city of New Vegas,” not much has been revealed about where Season 3 will take viewers.

Executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy said in a statement of the Season 3 renewal, “The holidays came a little early this year. We are thrilled to be ending the world all over again for a third season of Fallout. On behalf of our brilliant cast and crew, our showrunners Geneva [Robertson-Dworet] and Graham [Wagner], and our partners at Bethesda, we’re grateful to our incredible collaborators at Amazon MGM Studios and to the amazing fans as we continue our adventures in the wasteland together.”

Robertson-Dworet and Wagner added, “We’re so grateful to have survived the apocalypse for another season! Thanks to the incredible team, our whole cast and crew, Kilter, and Amazon.”

(Credit: JoJo Whilden/Prime Video)

Fallout stars Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins, Kyle MacLachlan, Moises Arias, and Frances Turner. The video game adaptation was an instant hit after premiering its first season in April 2024. Prime Video calculates that more than 100 million viewers have watched the first season at this point, making it one of the top three most popular titles from the streamer ever.

Fallout also received Emmy nominations for Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Goggins, and Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series for Robertson-Dworet and Wagner. The series is produced by Kilter Films, with executive producers Nolan and Joy. Robertson-Dworet and Wagner also act as executive producers, creators, and showrunners.