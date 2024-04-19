'Fallout' Learns Season 2 Fate Swiftly After Season 1 Premiere

The hit Prime Video series Fallout has been renewed for a second season following a successful debut. The show is the work of Kilter Films, and the executive producers are Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. It is based on a best-selling video game series about a wasteland where war never changes.

This captivating story unfolds two hundred years after the world's end, where the inhabitants of fallout shelters are compelled to venture back into their ancestors' forsaken, irradiated world. The complex and delightfully bizarre universe they encounter is nothing short of incredible. Now, just a week after its premiere, the television show has been renewed.

On the project, Nolan directed the first three episodes, while Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner served as executive producers, creators, and co-showrunners. It became popular on Prime Video within the first four days and ranked among the service's top three most-watched titles and the highest-watched season worldwide since Rings of Power.

"Jonah, Lisa, Geneva, and Graham have captivated the world with this ground-breaking, wild ride of a show. The bar was high for lovers of this iconic video game and so far we seem to have exceeded their expectations, while bringing in millions of new fans to the franchise. The cast led by Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins, and Kyle MacLachlan have knocked it out of the park!," said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios, per TV Insider.

"We'd like to thank Jonah and Lisa and our friends at Bethesda for bringing the show to us as well as Geneva and Graham for coming aboard as showrunners. We are thrilled to announce season two after only one week out and take viewers even farther into the surreal world of Fallout."

"Praise be to our insanely brilliant showrunners, Geneva and Graham, to our kick-ass cast, to Todd and James and all the legends at Bethesda, and to Jen, Vernon and the amazing team at Amazon for their incredible support of this show. We can't wait to blow up the world all over again," said Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, Kilter Films.

Meanwhile, Robertson-Dworet and Wagner released a joint statement, "Holy s—. Thank you to Jonah, Kilter, Bethesda and Amazon for having the courage to make a show that gravely tackles all of society's most serious problems these days — cannibalism, incest, jello cake. More to come!"