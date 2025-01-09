Prime Video’s ‘Fallout’ Forced to Delay Production Restart Due to Los Angeles Wildfires

The upcoming second season of Fallout has delayed its production restart. The hit Prime Video post-apocalyptic series was renewed for Season 2 just over a week after it premiered last April and officially kicked production in December. The series then went on a brief break for the holidays and was set to get back into filming this week, but Deadline reports that Fallout will not go back into production for at least a couple more days.

Many shows have had to pause production due to the wildfires devastating the Los Angeles area, with Fallout included. It’s unknown when the show was supposed to restart production after the holidays, but with many shows getting back to filming this week, it’s likely the same would have happened for the Prime drama. As of now, it’s unpredictable when filming will start back up again, but it’s all dependent on the fires, which unfortunately seem to only be getting worse.

(L-R) Ella Purnell (Lucy) and Kyle MacLachlan (Overseer Hank) in “Fallout”

Based on the popular role-playing video game franchise created by Tim Cain and Leonard Boyarsky, Fallout is set 200 years after the apocalypse, where a young woman named Lucy leaves her home to venture out into the dangerous wasteland of a devasted Los Angeles to look for her father, who was kidnapped by wasteland raiders. The series stars Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Kyle MacLachlan, Moisés Arias, Xelia Mendes-Jones, and Walton Goggins.

Meanwhile, several other shows have had to pause production because of wildfires, including Grey’s Anatomy, NCIS, Abbott Elementary, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Happy’s Place, Suits LA, and plenty more. Universal Studios Hollywood and the Warner Bros. Studio Tour have also shut down for the time being. It’s likely more shows will shut down production as the wildfires continue or, at the very least, continue to be on hiatus.

As of now, a premiere date for Season 2 of Fallout has not been announced, and it’s unknown if this delay will hurt production, but it’s certainly better to be safe than sorry with everything going on in Los Angeles. The wait will be worth it. There’s a reason that Fallout was such a big hit, and it’s not like that with every video game adaptation. In the meantime, fans can watch the first season on Prime Video, whether a fan of game or not.