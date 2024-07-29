American Rust will not be back for Season 3. The Jeff Daniels-led crime drama has been canceled at Prime Video after just two seasons, marking the latest series to get the ax at the streamer after Outer Range was canceled earlier this month, Pennsylvania's Tribune-Review reported, with TVLine confirming the news.

The cancellation comes just months after Season 2, titled American Rust: Broken Justice, premiered on the platform following the show's Showtime cancellation. It also follows recent news that series star Maura Tierney has been cast as a series regular on NBC's Law & Order.

Based on Philipp Meyer's 2009 novel of the same name, American Rust is set in a small Rust Belt town in Pennsylvania and follows Daniels' Del Harris, the chief of police, who takes on an investigation when the son of the woman he loves is accused of murder. In Season 2, Broken Justice, Harris and Tierney's Grace Poe attempt to rebuild their lives following the events of Season 1.

Along with Daniels and Tierney, American Rust starred David Alvarez as Isaac English, Alex Neustaedter as Billy Poe, Julie Mayorga as Lee English, Mark Pellegrino as Virgil Poe, Rob Yang as Chief Steve Park, and Kyle Beltran as Detective Fisher. Season 2 added Luna Lauren Velez, Marc Menchaca, Nick Sandow, Britian Seibert, Christopher Denham, Amelia Workman, Leon Addison Brown, and Sara Lindsey.

The crime drama, created by Dan Futterman, originally premiered on Showtime in 2021. Despite a favorable response from the audience, with the debut season holding a 78% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, American Rust was canceled at Showtime after just one season. Amazon Freevee picked up the drama in June 2022, but the show was later pinned as a Prime Video series.

"American Rust is exactly the type of gritty and engaging storytelling Amazon Freevee audiences love, and we could not be more excited to bring this prestige series to our customers, free of charge," Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, co-heads of content and programming at Amazon Freevee, said at the time. "We can't wait to dive in with Boat Rocker and Dan Futterman to continue the story that intrigued audiences during the first season, and to see the evolution of characters so expertly portrayed by Jeff and Maura in this next chapter."

American Rust: Broken Justice was executive produced by Futterman, Adam Rapp, Jeff Daniels, Paul Martino, Michael De Luca, Ivan Schneeberg, David Fortier, Nick Nantell, Katie O'Connell Marsh, and Elisa Ellis. The series was produced and distributed globally by Boat Rocker. A reason for the cancellation is unclear. The show's first two seasons are available to stream on Prime Video.