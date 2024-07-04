Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Prime Video has pulled the plug on the high-profile TV series Outer Range. The western/sci-fi show starred Josh Brolin and Imogen Poots and ran for two seasons on the Amazon-backed streaming service. Variety reported on the cancellation, which comes less than two months after Season 2's May 16 premiere. No reason was given for the decision.

The show's two-season run concludes with 15 total episodes. In addition to Brolin and Poots, the series' cast included Lili Taylor, Tom Pelphrey, Lewis Pullman, Noah Reid, Will Patton and Tamara Podemski.

Ahead of Season 1's release in 2022, PopCulture.com spoke with series creator Brian Watkins about how his life growing up in Colorado inspired the show.

"I grew up out west. I grew up in Colorado and to me, the west has always been a place that is filled with wonder, the kind of place where you can walk up to the edge of a tree line and stare into a forest and feel like you're looking into another world," Watkins said. "And so from that, really came the story of a Wyoming rancher that one day stumbles upon this metaphysical void on his property and sets in motion this catastrophic chain of events and the void that he discovers ends up unearthing the voids with himself and the voids within his family."

All episodes of Outer Range remain available to stream on Prime Video. Season 1 is available to watch free of charge, as Amazon has also placed it on its free video streamer, Freevee.