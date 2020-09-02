'Pretty Little Liars' Reboot Coming Soon

Just three years after its series finale, a Pretty Little Liars reboot is on the way from Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa with Warner Bros. TV, The Hollywood Reporter shares. Sources say that the new show will feature a new story and new characters and will be written by Aguirre-Sacasa. No network is currently attached to the project, though sources say HBO Max is the potential series' preferred destination.

Pretty Little Liars was based on Sara Shepard's book series of the same name and starred Lucy Hale, Ashley Benson, Shay Mitchell and Troian Bellisario as four high school students who were tormented by a mysterious figure named "A." As the Freeform series progressed, the group dealt with a number of additional villains including the final big bad, "Uber A." The new show will be executive produced by Alloy Entertainment's Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo along with Aguirre-Sacasa. Alloy controls the rights to the series and any spinoffs. Pretty Little Liars was produced by Warner Bros. TV's former division Warner Horizon.

Pretty Little Liars ran for seven seasons from 2010-2017 and had two spinoffs, Pretty Little Liars: Ravenswood and Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, both of which were canceled after one season. While Ravenswood was a direct spinoff of Pretty Little Liars, The Perfectionists was originally based around another Shepard series before the two properties were connected and Pretty Little Liars stars Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish were attached to reprise their roles

Aguirre-Sacasa has worked on multiple projects with Warners including the CW's Riverdale, CW Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene and Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Katy Keene was recently canceled after one season and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina was also canceled this year and will conclude after its fourth season this fall. It is unclear whether original Pretty Little Liars showrunner I. Marlene King will play a role in the reboot, as she left Warners for Disney's 20th TV last year.

In May, Hale spoke with Entertainment Tonight and shared that a potential reunion is "possible." "I don't rule anything out, [but] I feel like we'd need a little more time to pass," she said. "I feel like we would get more out of it if we were, like, 10 years down the road."

She also noted that should the franchise be revived in some form, she would like to be a part of the project, though it's unclear whether she is involved in the upcoming reboot.

"I feel like they're gonna do a spinoff or something before then. I don't know. I'm so protective of this show," Hale said. "So I feel like when the time comes that they want to do it with a whole new cast, I might have to produce it because I'm way too protective of it."