YouTube Show Returns Again After Another Lengthy Hiatus

Subscribers of Polygon's YouTube channel received a welcome surprise on March 8 when the Vox Media publication shared a new episode of its show Overboard. Overboard is the gaming outlet's board game show that features staff members playing various card, board, role play or yard games. It used to be a staple of the YouTube channel's output, but it hasn't been seen since July 20, 2022, when the Polygon staff played the tabletop game Last Friday.

This new episode sees the staff playing the card game Battle Spirits Saga. The card game also serves as a sponsor for the video — which could signal how Overboard's long-awaited return came about. The Polygon crew — consisting of Christina "XTina.GG" Gayton, Patrick Gill and Simone de Rochefort — welcome special guest SungWon "ProZD" Cho. Clayton Ashley, Tara Long and Shai Ben-Dor are credited for behind-the-scenes roles.

The episode description reads: "SungWon "ProZD" Cho has been transported to a mysterious realm and must defeat three champions in a special Overboard tournament, presented by Battle Spirits Saga. Will he emerge victorious? Or will he be doomed to spend the rest of eternity in a realm that closely resembles (but is not exactly) Earth? There's only one way to find out..."

It's unclear when the next Overboard episode will air. The show previously stuck to a semi-reliable release schedule, but it's been mostly absent over the past year or so. The show took a break between December 2021 and July 2022. At that time, it seemed to return in great form with three new episodes. However, it soon became MIA once again. In that same period, the channel's overall longform YouTube content count has gone down, too, as they've ramped up the amount of short-form video content.

All past Overboard episodes are available for free via Polygon's YouTube channel. The full playlist of episodes can be found here. We recommend installments where the ensemble plays A Fake Artist Goes to New York and One Night Ultimate Werewolf, but there really aren't any bad places to start. For those who prefer Polygon's video game content, the virtual era featured various party games, including Jack Box Party Pack 8 and the Houseparty version of Uno.