Pluto TV Adds Channels for 2 Classic TV Shows

Pluto TV is continuing to bring in the classics and has added two more. The ad-supported and free streaming service shared on Facebook that Murder, She Wrote and Little House on the Prairie are officially available on the Classic TV category. The two shows have their very own live channels, with episodes streaming 24/7. They join other classics such as I Love Lucy, Matlock, Dynasty, Perry Mason, and many more.

It was announced over the summer that Murder, She Wrote and Little House on the Prairie would be getting their own 24/7 channels on NBCUniversal's new TV (FAST), which are free ad-supported streaming channels, which were initially available on The Roku Channel. Earlier this month, Next TV reported that NBCUniversal and Pluto TV made a deal so the (FAST) channels featuring NBCU content are available to stream on Pluto TV.

Starring the late Angela Lansbury, Murder, She Wrote premiered in September 1984 and ran for 12 seasons before coming to an end in May 1996. The crime drama also had four additional TV movies following its initial run, between 1997 and 2003. It centered on Lansbury's Jessica Fletcher, a mystery writer and amateur detective who solves crimes that take place in a fictional Maine town across the U.S. and abroad. A Murder, She Wrote film is allegedly in the works at Universal Pictures, with Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo writing the script and Amy Pascal producing, but no other information has been released.

Little House on the Prairie ran from 1974 to 1983 for nine seasons and is loosely based on Laura Ingalls Wilder's best-selling book series of the same name. It starred an ensemble cast that includes Michael Landon, Karen Grassle, Melissa Gilbert, Melissa Sue Anderson, and Lindsay and Sydney Greenbush. The series centers on the Ingalls family, who live on a farm in Minnesota in the 1870s-90s.

The two classics are just the latest shows to be added to Pluto TV and get their own live 24/7 channel. Pluto TV has thousands of on-demand and live television offerings featuring a variety of movies and shows that are old and new. There are plenty of categories that will draw in just about anyone, from drama to reality to true crime to sci-fi to kids and many, many more. Be sure to watch Murder, She Wrote and Little House on the Prairie on Pluto TV now.