'Little House on the Prairie' and 'Murder, She Wrote' Getting Their Own 24/7 Streaming Channels

Little House on the Prairie and Murder, She Wrote are officially available to stream 24/7. According to TheWrap, NBCUniversal has launched TV (FAST), free ad-supported streaming channels on The Roku Channel. The two dramas, as well as Saved By the Bell and Bad Girls Club, are streaming non-stop with their new channels. They can be streamed on The Roku Channel, which is available on Roku devices, TVs, and online, as well as Amazon Fire TVs, Samsung TVs, Google TVs, and other Android TV OS devices.

Little House on the Prairie ran for nine seasons between the 1970s and 1980s and centered on the Ingalls family, who live on a farm in Plum Creek, Minnesota, in the late 1800s. It starred an ensemble cast that included Michael Landon, Melissa Gilbert, Karen Grassle, Melissa Sue Anderson Lindsay and Sidney Greenbush, Matthew Labyorteaux, and Richard Bull. News of the Western historical drama comes not long after Hersha Parady passed away. The actress starred as schoolteacher Alice Garvey in Seasons 4-6 until her character died in a fire. Now, fans will be able to rewatch her episodes and much more 24/7.

Crime drama Murder, She Wrote ran for 12 seasons on CBS between 1984 and 1996. It starred Angela Lansbury, Tom Bosley, William Windom, Ron Masak Will Nye, and Louis Herthum. The drama focused on the life of Lansbury's Jessica Fletcher, a mystery writer and amateur detective who solves crimes across the country and abroad. Although the series is available to stream on a few different platforms, getting 24/7 access to it is something new. It is all Murder, She Wrote all the time, and it's only on TV (FAST).

Even though 24/7 channels have ads, which could be annoying, it is definitely better than having to pay monthly to watch it. The Roku Channel is also offering a "Universal Crime "FAST channel, which includes series like Columbo, Kojak, and The Rockford Files, and a "Teen NBC" channel that will, of course, feature teen-focused shows like Punky Brewster. Much like "Universal Crime," there will be a "Universal Action" channel set to launch later this year, along with an "Alfred Hitchcock Presents" channel.