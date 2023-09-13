'Murder, She Wrote' Movie Reportedly In the Works

It might soon be time to take a trip back to Cabot Cove, Maine. Above the Line reports that a Murder, She Wrote movie is allegedly in the works at Universal Pictures. While Dumb Money writers Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo were set to write the screenplay before the writers' strike, they will not continue to work on it until the strike is over.

The original series ran on CBS for a whopping 12 seasons and starred Angela Lansbury as mystery writer and amateur detective Jessica Fletcher. She is the only regular in the entire series, with five recurring stars. Murder, She Wrote aired from 1984 to 1996 and would average 25 million viewers at one point. Four television films were released between 1997 and 2003. 20 years after the last TV film and 27 years since the series came to an end, it seems like Murder, She Wrote is finally coming back.

Not much else is known about the Murder, She Wrote film. Former Sony Pictures head Amy Pascal will produce the film. It will be hard to see someone play the role of Jessica Fletcher after the late Angela Lansbury. The legendary actress received Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for every season of the series. Whoever plays it will definitely have some big shoes to fill. However, it would also be a great way to keep Lansbury's legacy alive.

It's very likely more information on the film won't be released until both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are resolved. As of now, there is no end in sight for either. While the writers' strike did get some good news when it came to late-night and comedy writers, for the most part, it is at a standstill. The same goes for the actors' strike. Hopefully, a resolution comes soon for the unions. For now, though, fans will just have to predict just what the film could look like.

To keep fans occupied, Murder, She Wrote is currently streaming for free on Amazon Freevee and, of course, Prime Video. Those with a Peacock subscription can also streaming the series. It also recently joined The Roku Channel's TV (FAST), free ad-supported channels on Roku. Fans can stream the series 24/7 for free on The Roku Channel, which will surely keep people busy for quite some time. Fingers crossed that more information is released soon on the Murder, She Wrote movie, but at least the series can be streamed whenever.