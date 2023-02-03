Peacock: How To Save $20 on Subscription

Bingeing everything from Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin to Rian Johnson's Poker Face just got a lot cheaper. Amid NBCUniversal's recent decision to do away with the free plan, Peacock is offering potential subscribers the chance to save some massive money on a year-long subscription.

As part of an ongoing new year deal, new and returning Peacock subscribers can grab a 12-month subscription to Peacock Premium for just $29. Boasting ad-free viewing and access to a content catalogue that includes over 100,000 hours of content, from new scripted shows to live sports events, as well as library content like The Office, That '70s Show, and Yellowstone, Peacock Premium typically costs $49 annually. This means that would-be subscribers can now score a 40% deal. To grab the deal, would-be subscribers just need to use the coupon code NEWYEAR23 at checkout. The deal is only available through Tuesday, Feb. 7, so you'll need to act fast. You can sign up for a Peacock subscription by clicking here.

The deal comes as Peacock recently removed its free streaming tier, which has not been available on the NBCUniversal-back streamer since Jan. 30. While the free tier hadn't allowed access to the complete streaming library, it gave viewers the opportunity to view plenty of content at no cost and get a taste of Peacock before committing to a paid subscription. Potential subscribers wanting to binge all that Peacock has to offer now must sign up for either the Peacock Premium plan, which includes commercials, at $4.99 per month or the Premium Plus plan. Subscribers who already signed up for the free plan can continue to use it.

Addressing the move to The Streamable, an NBCU source said the decision to end the free subscription tier "was the result of a shift in focus to the Premium offering, which the company feels is more reflective of the unique offering available to subscribers." It was also reported that NBCU is in the process of ending complimentary Peacock subscriptions for eligible Comcast Cable and Cox subscribers.

Peacock first launched in 2020 and has since grown to 20 million paid subscribers by the end of 2022, per NBCU parent Comcast. Those numbers more than double the 9 million subscribers it had the year before. However, it's not all good news for the streamer, which posted an adjusted loss of $2.5 billion in 2022, and Comcast expects that to grow to a $3 billion loss in 2023.