Paul Bettany Teases Mystery Actor He's Wanted to Work With 'All of My Life' for 'Wandavision'

There are only two episodes of WandaVision left for the first season, but star Paul Bettany says that there is one big character reveal still to come. In a new interview with Esquire on Thursday, Bettany said that the last-minute character is played by someone he has always wanted to work with. Fans are now going crazy on social media trying to guess the newcomer.

"Of all of the characters that we were trying to keep secret, a lot of them got out through leaks, there is one character that has not been revealed," said Bettany, who plays Vision in the unique Marvel Studios sitcom. "It's an actor that I've longed to work with all of my life. We have some amazing scenes together and the chemistry between us is, I think, extraordinary. It's just fireworks on set. So, I'm really excited for people to see that stuff."

Fans were taken aback by this revelation, believing that all the characters for the new show had been introduced by now. Bettany made headlines earlier in the season during an interview on the Lights Camera podcast, when he said that a major actor would appear in the series. When Evan Peters popped up in the show, fans assumed that was who Bettany was referring to, but apparently, they were wrong.

Of course, fan-theorists were not mad since this opened up a whole new arena of plausible guesses for them. Many got right to work suggesting who might make a last-minute cameo in the show. Some figured it would be an existing Marvel Cinematic Universe character like Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), who would be a perfect candidate to help Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) reign reality in.

Others hoped it would be a newcomer to the MCU — perhaps another transplant from the previous X-Men franchise at Fox. Given that Bettany described them as someone he has "longed to work with all of my life," fans figured it must be an older actor. That made the top guesses either Ian McKellen as Magneto or Patrick Stewart as Professor X.

There is also the possibility that the mystery actor will be brand new to Marvel movies altogether — though the list of those candidates is admittedly shrinking. Either way, fans will not have to wait much longer to find out. There are two more episodes of WandaVision left — one on Friday, Feb. 26 and one on Friday, March 5. The show is streaming now on Disney+.