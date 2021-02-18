Disney+: Every Movie and TV Show Coming in March 2021

The 'WandaVision' Season Finale WandaVision's season finale hits Disney+ on Friday, March 5, and fans will hopefully get their answers to the many questions the show has raised. Can Vision survive outside of the Hex? Are the twins real? Is Reed Richards going to show up? Is Ultron going to make an appearance? Other March 5 releases include: Raya and the Last Dragon (Disney+ Premier Access)

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Time Warped

Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties

Heartland Docs, DVM, Season 2

'Raya and the Last Dragon''s Premiere Release Raya and the Last Dragon is the latest Disney film that was originally intended for a theatrical release but has been pivoted to a Disney+ premier release instead due to the pandemic. Following in the footsteps of the live-action Mulan, Raya and the Last Dragon will cost a one-time $29.99 fee and will be available on the subscriber's account for as long as they have a Disney+ account. It will also be available for free on the service several months later.

New Release Schedule New content is released every Friday on Disney+. March 12 releases include: Own the Room

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Long Time Gone

Disney Junior Doc McStuffins: The Doc Is In

Disney My Music Story: Perfume

Dr. K's Exotic Animal ER, Season 1-8

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet, Season 7

Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children

Marvel Studios: Legends

Assembled: The Making of WandaVision

Premiere of 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier' WandaVision may be coming to an end, but Marvel fans have a new show to obsess over with Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Two of Steve Rogers' closest allies, Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson, are a bickering duo charged with carrying on Captain America's legacy. They will also face off against Captain America: Civil War villain Zemo and a host of new threats. The first episode hits Disney+ on March 19, alongside: Disney Big Hero 6 The Series, Season 3

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: If I Could Turn Back Time

Mexico Untamed, Season 1