Disney+: Every Movie and TV Show Coming in March 2021
Disney+'s impressive library continues to grow (although bigger in some places than others), and the streaming service continues to add new films and television series all the time. Disney+ could potentially surpass Netflix's subscriber numbers by 2026, and the success of shows like The Mandalorian and WandaVision is part of the successful formula. March 2021 is no different, with tons of content coming for subscribers.
The first season of WandaVision is coming to an end in March, and Marvel fans will finally have the answers that they're looking for. The show has been dropping Easter eggs in every episode, building to what is sure to be a game-changing and devastating finale.
The 'WandaVision' Season Finale
WandaVision's season finale hits Disney+ on Friday, March 5, and fans will hopefully get their answers to the many questions the show has raised. Can Vision survive outside of the Hex? Are the twins real? Is Reed Richards going to show up? Is Ultron going to make an appearance?
Other March 5 releases include:
Raya and the Last Dragon (Disney+ Premier Access)
Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Time Warped
Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties
Heartland Docs, DVM, Season 2
'Raya and the Last Dragon''s Premiere Release
Raya and the Last Dragon is the latest Disney film that was originally intended for a theatrical release but has been pivoted to a Disney+ premier release instead due to the pandemic. Following in the footsteps of the live-action Mulan, Raya and the Last Dragon will cost a one-time $29.99 fee and will be available on the subscriber's account for as long as they have a Disney+ account. It will also be available for free on the service several months later.prevnext
New Release Schedule
New content is released every Friday on Disney+. March 12 releases include:
Own the Room
Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Long Time Gone
Disney Junior Doc McStuffins: The Doc Is In
Disney My Music Story: Perfume
Dr. K's Exotic Animal ER, Season 1-8
Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet, Season 7
Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children
Marvel Studios: Legends
Assembled: The Making of WandaVision
Premiere of 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier'
WandaVision may be coming to an end, but Marvel fans have a new show to obsess over with Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Two of Steve Rogers' closest allies, Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson, are a bickering duo charged with carrying on Captain America's legacy. They will also face off against Captain America: Civil War villain Zemo and a host of new threats. The first episode hits Disney+ on March 19, alongside:
Disney Big Hero 6 The Series, Season 3
Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: If I Could Turn Back Time
Mexico Untamed, Season 1
The Return of 'The Mighty Ducks'
The other notable March release is The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, which will feature Emilio Estevez as Gordon Bombay coaching another group of ragtag kids to hockey greatness. Episode one of the new series hits Disney+ on March 26, as well as:
Disney Secrets of Sulpher Springs: As Time Goes By
Disney Pickle and Peanut, Season 1
Disney Pickle and Peanut, Season 2
Gnomeo & Juliet
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Episode 2
Inside Pixar: Foundations: Batch 3