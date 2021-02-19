Disney+ Down: Users Complain of Error 76 as Latest 'WandaVision' Episode Drops

✖

WandaVision fans were not happy to discover that Disney+ was down early Friday morning after the latest release of the miniseries. Disney+ suffered outages across the U.S., Canada and the U.K. Users reported issues with their account on Twitter, with many saying the streamer was crashing. Others showed their specific unexpected error codes of 76 and 1026.

Downdetector, a website that monitors outages across the internet, showed a big spike in issues on Disney+ around midnight on the West Coat, which is just when WandaVision went live. Those who woke up early in other time zones also reported issues. Deadline reports that the issue was limited to a number of subscribers for 10 minutes before it was resolved.

The outage was just a minor setback for the streaming service, which has seen exponential growth since its launch in 2019. A new report from Digital TV Research showed that it was even on its way to becoming the foremost streaming service and could surpass Netflix in subscribers by 2026. Netflix currently boasts 286 million subscribers worldwide, making it the most popular streamer, but analysts estimate that Disney+ could reach 294 million by 2026.

Last week in a quarterly earnings calls, Disney+ announced it had already reached 94.9 million subscribers, almost 1 million more than the company's projections for 2024. Its goal now is to attain 230 million to 260 million subscribers by 2024 — a goal that is very well within its reach, as it has plans to release several titles this year, including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Raya and the Last Dragon, Loki, What If...?, The Bad Batch, Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, and Monsters At Work.

The success of shows like WandaVision and The Mandalorian have contributed to the streamer's massive appeal, as well as the robust site of upcoming Marvel and Star Wars shows. In December, Disney announced over 100 projects, 80% of which are going directly to Disney+.