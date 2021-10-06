‘Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin’ Teases Bone-Chilling Frights in New Paramount+ Movie Trailer

A brand new trailer for Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin has dropped, and it teases fans with some bone-chilling frights. This new full-length trailer for the Paramoiunt+ movie gives fans a better look at what the film has in-store, from demonic spirits to creepy kids and sinister strangers. There is also a descent into a deep hole that will almost certainly induce claustrophobia, and things literally only get worse from there. One thing that longtime Paranormal Activity fans will appreciate is the use of night vision filing, which the horror series has come to be most recognizable for utilizing.

In the seventh installment of the Paranormal Activity franchise, “a documentary filmmaker follows Margot (Emily Bader) as she heads to a secluded Amish community, in the hopes of meeting and learning about her long-lost mother and extended family. Following a string of strange occurrences and discoveries, she soon realizes this community that welcomed them into their home might be hiding something sinister.” The film is directed by William Eubank ( from a script by Christopher Landon (Happy Death Day, Freaky), and stars Emily Bader (Charmed), Roland Buck III (Chicago Med), Dan Lippert (Son of Zorn), and Henry Ayers-Brown (The Deuce).

Videos by PopCulture.com

This Halloween, The Activity is Reborn. Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin premieres October 29, exclusively on @ParamountPlus. pic.twitter.com/PLzYTkWeGy — Paranormal Activity (@TweetYourScream) October 6, 2021

While Eubank is new to the Paranormal Activity franchise, Landon has actually been integral to it for years. He wrote Paranormal Activity 3, Paranormal Activity 4, and Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones, which he also directed. The Paranormal Activity franchise has been wildly successful since the first film debuted back in 2007. Over the years, the six currently released films have earned more than $890 million at the global box office. That is on a small budget of just over $28 million to produce all six movies. Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin will mark the seventh film in the fan-favorite horror movie franchise.

Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin was initially set to be released in theaters, but the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic forced Paramount, and co-producing studio Blumhouse, to alter their plans. The film would have opened in theaters on March 4, 2021, but it was later moved to one year later: March 4, 2022. Ultimately, the studios decided to release the film exclusively to Paramount+, which launched earlier this year. Those interested in seeing all Paramount+ has to offer can click here for a free streaming offer, such as Paranormal Activity 4, Childs Play (2019), and both Quiet Place films.