‘Underwater’ Trailer Terrifies Twitter, Kristen Stewart’s New Blonde Hairdo on Display

The newest movie starring Kristen Stewart released its first trailer to the terror of some fans. Underwater is set to hit theatres on January 10, 2020. The movie will be directed by William Eubank, who previously spearheaded Love and The Signal. Stewart is seen in the trailer with a new blonde look.

The opening shot of the preview takes viewers — and the cast — deep below sea level where the crew will apparently spend quite some time.

“Listen carefully, you’re now 5,000 miles from the land and you’re descending 7 miles to the bottom of the ocean,” a voice says over the scene. “See you all in a month.”

T.J. Miller, who also stars in the film, is seen making a quip as the vehicle submerges, saying, “Here we go.”

The trailer hits its climax shortly after as Stewart, who is seen in the bathroom before being startled by a noise, walks towards a hallway that sees water rushing in and an implosion of sorts wrecking havoc on the crew.

This is where the movie’s dark turn occurs, as Jessica Henwick‘s character blurts out, “We drilled to the bottom of the ocean and we don’t know what came out.”

The premise of the film, according to IMDb is, “A crew of underwater researchers must scramble to safety after an earthquake devastates their subterranean laboratory.”

As the scene suggests, it appears the earthquake was a result of their deep-sea excavating. As a result, the show’s tagline comes to fruition as a monster appears to be on the loose, leading to the trailer showcasing the words, “Something has awaken.”

Making matters worse, the trailer infers the crew having to evacuate their vessel as they begin putting on suits and tanks to “walk across the ocean,” as one character suggests. Miller’s character quickly points out that, “that’s the worst idea ever.”

Vincent Cassel, John Gallagher Jr., Mamodou Athie and Gunner Wright round out the cast.

After breaking onto the scene for her role as Bella in the Twilight film series, Stewart starred in Snow White and the Huntsman before moving into the independent film scene. She also was the highest paid actress in 2012, with an estimated $34.5 million.