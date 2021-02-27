Paramount+ Reviving Numerous Classic MTV and VH1 Shows

✖

Paramount+ may prove to be invaluable for music lovers. The new streaming service is reviving several fan-favorite franchises from MTV and VH1, according to The Hollywood Reporter. There is no word on when these reality TV titans will premiere.

Paramount+ is reportedly reviving shows like Behind the Music, Yo! MTV Raps and Unplugged. It has also ordered a new series from Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl, which is titled From Cradle to Stage. These shows join a whole host of familiar music and reality TV programming from ViacomCBS brands, which are now finding new life on Paramount+. The new streaming service launches on Thursday, March 4.

"We are thrilled to re-invent some of our most storied and impactful music franchises, including Behind the Music and Yo! MTV Raps, for Paramount+," said ViacomCBS' president of music, music talent, programming and events Bruce Gilmer in a public statement. "In addition, we will partner with some of the biggest names across the music industry to bring exclusive and unique content to the platform, such as Dave Grohl's Cradle to Stage based on his mom's critically-acclaimed book, and many more to come."

TV fans of the last three decades likely remember Behind the Music, which was VH1's bread and butter from 1997 to 2014. The new version will reportedly have an "updated visual style," but its content will still be deep dives into musicians and bans, and their influence on pop culture at large.

Meanwhile, Yo! MTV Raps was the first-ever hip-hop-centric show on MTV, which aired from 1988 to 1995. The show featured some huge names from the genre such as Doctor Dré, but so far the new version has not tapped any hosts or other talent.

Finally, Unplugged is still referenced at need today on MTV, but it will find a dedicated home on Paramount+. Starting in 1989, it was a platform for artists to perform stripped-down versions of their popular hits — often acoustic renditions revealing the singer-songwriter behind a band. There are few details on the format for this new version.

Other upcoming revivals and spin-offs on Paramount+ also include Road Rules, The Challenge: All Stars, Drag Race All Stars, Ink Master, The Real World Homecoming: New York and Queen of the Universe. The streaming service is available now with a free one-week trial and a discounted price for those who sign up early. It launches on Thurdsay, March 4. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.