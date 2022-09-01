2 Big Streaming Services Merge Into Single App

It's long been rumored that Paramount+ and Showtime — located under the same umbrella company, Paramount Global — were going to combine into a single streaming service, and now that speculation has become a reality. Deadline reports that Paramount+ and Showtime have merged together, though each will continue as their own app. Right now, new subscribers can get Paramount+ with Showtime via two options: a $7.99 per month basic, ad-supported service; or a $12.99 per month ad-free version. Additionally, current subscribers will be able to upgrade to the bundle within their app, if they choose.

Those interested will want to act soon, as the introductory discount ends on Oct. 2. After that, the bundle price will increase to $11.99 with ads or $14.99 without ads. The new structure also has other options as well. For example, subscribers who only want Showtime without Paramount+ can still get it for $10.99 a month. This will be a stand-alone option that will also be available through third-party distributors. In a similar fashion, subscribers who want Paramount+ but not Showtime have the option to pay $4.99 a month for the service with ads or $9.99 without ads. It should also be noted that live fare, particularly sports programming, is not included in the ad-free option. Furthermore, Showtime programming will not be supported by ads when the network's content is streamed on the combined app.

Tom Ryan, president and chief executive officer of Paramount Global Streaming, issued a statement announcing the app merger, saying, "The Paramount+ with Showtime bundle offers consumers unprecedented value by providing one of the broadest content libraries in streaming at one of the lowest prices in the marketplace." He added, "This singular user experience streamlines sign-up and enhances discovery, and this lower price will allow more households to enjoy this exceptional combined entertainment offering." Current Paramount+ and Showtime subscribers can find details on how to make changes by pulling up the apps.

Showtime viewers will find that Paramount has tons of incredible content to offer, including exclusive series and films, as well as live streaming options, news, and sports. Paramount+ currently has a number of great horror flicks, including the A Quiet Place films and Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin, a new entry in the modern horror franchise. The streamer also has Scream (2022) a sequel/reboot that premiered in theaters earlier this year. Subscribers of the streaming service can now watch the hit film anytime. Notably, Paramount+ also features the rest of the Scream franchise films as well, so fans can also check out movies 1-4 in addition to 5.

Paramount+ has many original projects as well, such as the recent Halo series and the Yellowstone prequel 1883. There's a forthcoming second Yellowstone prequel series, 1923, which is set to debut on Paramount+ later this year. Those interested in trying out a free trial of Paramount+ can do so by clicking here, even if you do not have a Roku device.