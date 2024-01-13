Paramount+ Adding One of 2023's Best Movies

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Paramount+ has had a pretty stacked January, and its announced lineup of catalog additions includes one of 2023's best movies. In a press release, Paramount+ revealed that You Hurt My Feelings is coming to the streaming service on Jan. 26. The A24-backed dramedy stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus as an author who learns her husband hasn't been honest with her, sparking a crisis of confidence.

The movie, which will be available to Paramount+ subscribers who've upgraded to the Showtime tier, has received critical acclaim, ranking as one of the best of 2023. Of the 215 critics aggregated via Rotten Tomatoes, 94 percent wrote favorable reviews. Over on Metacritic, it was given a score of 80, based on 43 critics' write-ups.

We here at PopCulture.com love the flick, giving it a favorable review. (And it's among my personal top 10 favorite movies of 2023.) You can head here for a Paramount+ free trial in anticipation of You Hurt My Feelings arriving on Paramount+.

How to order You Hurt My Feelings starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus

(Photo: Lionsgate Home Entertainment / Amazon)

If this movie sounds like something you'd like to see or gift to a loved one, Amazon is offering You Hurt My Feelings right now so the movie can be in your hands in as soon as two days. Or you can purchase/rent the digital version of You Hurt My Feelings and watch it right now.

The movie is all about how an author's world is rocked when she discovers that her husband hasn't been completely honest with her when giving feedback about her new book. The cast includes Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Tobias Menzies, Michaela Watkins, Arian Moayed, Owen Teague, Jeannie Berlin, Amber Tamblyn, David Cross and Zach Cherry.

A24, the studio behind the film, calls You Hurt My Feelings, "a sharply observed comedy ... about trust, lies, and the things we say to the people we love most."

You Hurt My Feelings is available on DVD, Blu-ray, and as a digital purchase.

Order the movie now