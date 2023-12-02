Julia Louis-Dreyfus Dealt With Overzealous Paparazzi While Filming New Movie

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus loved making awards contender You Hurt My Feelings, but there was one thing that was not quite so enjoyable about the process. The A24 movie was filmed in New York City, often on city sidewalks and in public parks. Due to the movie's low budget, there was no room in the budget to pay for exclusive access to NYC areas for shooting. While that can lead to coincidentally frustrating situations with members of the public just going about their day, the Seinfeld legend had to deal with an extra factor that wasn't called for: paparazzi.

As revealed in the commentary on the You Hurt My Feelings DVD/Blu-ray, an overzealous photographer would not leave her alone as she and co-star Tobias Menzies tried to film a scene in Central Park. Louis-Dreyfus also made note of a nearby musician whom they were able to cut a deal with to leave the production be. However, it doesn't seem like peace could be made with the members of the NYC paparazzi.

"This is a low-budget picture, so we didn't have the opportunity to, as it were, 'buy' portions of Central Park for shooting," Louis-Dreyfus said. "As I recall, we had a musician playing very loud music close by. We also had some paparazzi who wanted to hang out. But the musician was playing really loudly, and we had to give him $50 to be quiet for half an hour, and when the half-an-hour was up, he started playing again. We were still shooting."

Writer/director Nicole Holofcener interjected to emphasize, "Not only paparazzi — you have a paparazzi about three feet from your face. He wouldn't go away."

Louis-Dreyfus concurred, saying, "It was a bummer." They also go on to reference the regular presence of paparazzi during other parts of the commentary, including when Louis-Dreyfus filmed one of the most emotional scenes in the film.

The duo refused to name the photographer in question. Based on images captured during the Central Park shoots, both Getty Images and Everett Collection were among the organizations that had photographers in the area around the time.

The movie is all about how an author's world is rocked when she discovers that her husband hasn't been completely honest with her when giving feedback about her new book. The cast includes Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Tobias Menzies, Michaela Watkins, Arian Moayed, Owen Teague, Jeannie Berlin, Amber Tamblyn, David Cross and Zach Cherry.

A24, the studio behind the film, calls You Hurt My Feelings, "a sharply observed comedy ... about trust, lies, and the things we say to the people we love most."

