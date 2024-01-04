'Michael Clayton' Coming to Paramount+ in Wake of Star's Heartbreaking Passing

Just days after Tom Wilkinson's death, it's been revealed that Michael Clayton is coming to Paramount+. Written and directed by Tony Gilroy, the film follows the titular lawyer, played by George Clooney, who discovers a coverup by one of his firm's clients. Wilkinson starred as Arthur Edens, an attorney at the law firm. Tilda Swinton and Sydney Pollack also starred in the movie, with an ensemble cast that includes Michael O'Keefe, Sean Cullen, David Lansbury, Ken Howard, and Merritt Wever.

Michael Clayton is one of the many titles coming to Paramount+ for January 2024. It will officially be hitting the streamer next week on Jan. 8. As of now, fans can stream the film on Hulu as long as they have the Showtime add-on. It's not surprising Michael Clayton will be coming to Paramount+, especially after its merge with Showtime. The timing is definitely fitting, however, as Wilkinson suddenly passed away on Dec. 30 at home, with his wife and family surrounding him.

The film was released in 2007 and grossed $93 million worldwide. Michael Clayton received high praise from critics, so it's not surprising to see that it did so well at the box office. It was also nominated for seven Academy Awards, with Tilda Swinton taking home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. Fans will soon finally be able to watch it on Paramount+ and see for themselves just why it's such a success. It will also be a great way to keep Wilkinson's memory alive.

Tom Wilkinson's death was announced by his family in a press statement reported by BBC. Shared by the late actor's agent, the statement read, "It is with great sadness that the family of Tom Wilkinson announce that he died suddenly at home on Dec. 30. His wife and family were with him. The family asks for privacy at this time." As of now, a cause of death has yet to be revealed.

Don't forget to watch Michael Clayton when it hits Paramount+ this Monday, Jan. 8. It's unknown how long the movie will be on the streamer for, but since it will just be hitting the platform, it's likely way too early to tell. At least Michael Clayton will be streaming, which is definitely a lot better than nothing. For those with the Showtime add-on on Hulu, the movie can currently be streamed.