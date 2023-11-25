Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

For movie buffs this time of year, you're either trying to find the perfect movie to gift your friends/family or trying. tomake sure you've seen the best of the best 2023 movies before Oscar season ramps up. In either case, we wanted to bring your attention to You Hurt My Feelings, a standout dramedy from A24 that premiered theatrically in May and recently dropped on physical and digital platforms via Lionsgate.

The movie comes from Nicole Holofcener, the writer/director of 2018's The Land of Steady Habits and 2013's Enough Said. (She also co-wrote 2021's The Last Duel and 2018's Oscar-nominated Can You Ever Forgive Me?.) It's centered around an author, played by Seinfeld and Veep icon Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who is desperate for reassurance about her next book. Her husband, The Crown and Game of Thrones alum Tobias Menzies, seems to be on her side. However, she eavesdrops and hears his less-than-positive true thoughts of her writing, causing a career crisis.

We first saw You Hurt My Feelings when it dropped in theaters earlier this year, and it instantly vaulted near the top of our "best movies of 2023" list. It's a simple movie; it's a small movie; there's not a lot of flash to it. But, the script is compelling, funny and makes you meditate on the little lies we tell one another. Louis-Dreyfus plays the neurotic author perfectly, playing the awkward moments hilariously and breathing life into the moment of betrayal the movie centers around. Menzies is a great compliment to her, playing her therapist husband in the midst of his own professional crisis. His therapy sessions with patients will make you cringe in the best ways.

While the husband-wife conflict is the center of the movie, there are so many small scenes revolving surrounding it meant support the movie's themes. Small scenes, like Beth and Sarah (comedy veteran Michaela Watkins) trying to convince their mom to donate old clothes to a clothing drive or Sarah trying to reassure her extremely insecure actor husband (Succession's Arian Moayed) on his career choices. At its core, You Hurt My Feelings is a collection of interesting and hilariously awkward conversations performed by fantastic actors. That's enough to make it one of the standout films of 2023.

You Hurt My Feelings Blu-ray review

Lionsgate (via Team Click) sent us a copy of the Bu-ray to review. Obviously, we're a fan of the film itself, so we think it's worth checking out on digital or DVD. But is the Blu-ray combo pack worth the upgrade?

You get the Blu-ray version, the DVD version, and the digital version in the combo pack. That's the best of all worlds, whether you're dealing with a full home theater, a bare-bones DVD setup or just don't feel like getting off your couch and go find the disc.

You already know if you're a "have to have the Blu-ray" type of person or not. Personally, if I was just randomly checking this out, I'd say a more basic version is alright to snag; this is not a movie that will visually or audibly rock your home theater to its core. Regardless, I'd recommend physical over digital. Aside from the whole "you can watch it whenever and don't have to worry about it ever be delisted" aspect, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Nicole Holofcener have a fun commentary track. You get to listen to them share amusing stories about the movie for 90 minutes. It's a fun time! Plus, the 20-minute behind-the-scenes featurette is interesting, if you're into that sort of thing!

Oh, and for those concerned with specs:

Subtitles: Spanish, English SDH

Spanish, English SDH Blu-ray Format: 16x9 (1.85), 1080P 23.98 High Definition

16x9 (1.85), 1080P 23.98 High Definition Blu-ray Audio: English 5.1 DTS HD-MA

English 5.1 DTS HD-MA DVD Format: 16x9 (1.85)

16x9 (1.85) DVD Audio: English 5.1 Dolby Digital

The movie is all about how an author's world is rocked when she discovers that her husband hasn't been completely honest with her when giving feedback about her new book. The cast includes Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Tobias Menzies, Michaela Watkins, Arian Moayed, Owen Teague, Jeannie Berlin, Amber Tamblyn, David Cross and Zach Cherry.

A24, the studio behind the film, calls You Hurt My Feelings, "a sharply observed comedy ... about trust, lies, and the things we say to the people we love most."

