New Paramount+ Serial Killer Show Coming in February

All 10 episodes of Paramount+'s 'A Bloody Lucky Day' will be available to stream on Feb. 1.

By Allison Schonter

A taxi's driver's lucky day will take a turn for the worse when the new South Korean thriller series A Bloody Lucky Day drops on Paramount+ next month. Starring Reborn Rich's Lee Sung-min and Narco-Saints star Yoo Yeon-seok, the upcoming serial killer series is set to premiere on the streaming service on Thursday, Feb. 1, with Paramount+ dropping the official trailer Wednesday.

Marking the next developed by Paramount+ and TVING through a partnership between Paramount and the Korean entertainment group CJ ENM following the critical success of 2023's award-winning series Bargain, A Bloody Lucky Day centers around Sung-min's Oh Taek, "a down-on-his-luck taxi driver having an uncharacteristic streak of good fortune when he agrees to drive a mysterious man named Geum Hyuk-soo to a faraway city in exchange for an exorbitant fare. But when the passenger reveals himself to be a serial killer, confessing to grisly crimes in his past and murdering others on the highway, the taxi driver must play mind games to ensure his lucky streak doesn't come to a deadly end."

Based on the webtoon of the same name published on Naver by Aporia, A Bloody Lucky Day also stars Parasite's Lee Jung-eun as Hwang Soon-gyu, a mother hunting down Hyuk-soo after he killed her son. The series is directed by Pil Gam-seong with Kim Min-sung and Song Han-na penning the scripts.

A Bloody Lucky Day was first confirmed to be heading to Paramount+ back in August after Paramount+ and Tving greenlit two series, A Bloody Lucky Day and Queen Wo. The two series are the products of a global partnership between Paramount Global and CJ ENM, which includes content licensing and distribution across Paramount+ and TVing, as well as the development of Korean original series. Tom Ryan, President and Chief Executive Officer, Streaming, Paramount, said at the time, "at Paramount+, we believe in the power of internationally originated content to drive engagement. We know there is a huge appetite for premium high-quality programming from around the world, and we are thrilled to leverage Paramount's global scale and expertise to build a slate of new hits and franchises with worldwide appeal."

paramount-plus-a-bloody-lucky-day.jpg
(Photo: Paramount+)

All 10 episodes of A Bloody Lucky Day Season 1 will be available to stream on Paramount+ in the U.S, the UK, Canada, Australia, Latin America, Brazil, France, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria on Feb. 1. You can sign up for Paramount+ by clicking here.

