New Paramount+ Serial Killer Show Coming in February

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

A taxi's driver's lucky day will take a turn for the worse when the new South Korean thriller series A Bloody Lucky Day drops on Paramount+ next month. Starring Reborn Rich's Lee Sung-min and Narco-Saints star Yoo Yeon-seok, the upcoming serial killer series is set to premiere on the streaming service on Thursday, Feb. 1, with Paramount+ dropping the official trailer Wednesday.

Marking the next developed by Paramount+ and TVING through a partnership between Paramount and the Korean entertainment group CJ ENM following the critical success of 2023's award-winning series Bargain, A Bloody Lucky Day centers around Sung-min's Oh Taek, "a down-on-his-luck taxi driver having an uncharacteristic streak of good fortune when he agrees to drive a mysterious man named Geum Hyuk-soo to a faraway city in exchange for an exorbitant fare. But when the passenger reveals himself to be a serial killer, confessing to grisly crimes in his past and murdering others on the highway, the taxi driver must play mind games to ensure his lucky streak doesn't come to a deadly end."

Based on the webtoon of the same name published on Naver by Aporia, A Bloody Lucky Day also stars Parasite's Lee Jung-eun as Hwang Soon-gyu, a mother hunting down Hyuk-soo after he killed her son. The series is directed by Pil Gam-seong with Kim Min-sung and Song Han-na penning the scripts.

A Bloody Lucky Day was first confirmed to be heading to Paramount+ back in August after Paramount+ and Tving greenlit two series, A Bloody Lucky Day and Queen Wo. The two series are the products of a global partnership between Paramount Global and CJ ENM, which includes content licensing and distribution across Paramount+ and TVing, as well as the development of Korean original series. Tom Ryan, President and Chief Executive Officer, Streaming, Paramount, said at the time, "at Paramount+, we believe in the power of internationally originated content to drive engagement. We know there is a huge appetite for premium high-quality programming from around the world, and we are thrilled to leverage Paramount's global scale and expertise to build a slate of new hits and franchises with worldwide appeal."

(Photo: Paramount+)

All 10 episodes of A Bloody Lucky Day Season 1 will be available to stream on Paramount+ in the U.S, the UK, Canada, Australia, Latin America, Brazil, France, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria on Feb. 1. You can sign up for Paramount+ by clicking here.