Julia Louis-Dreyfus Details Frustrating and Embarrassing Scene She Filmed for New Movie

Julia Louis-Dreyfus had to act in an incredibly challenging scene on the streets of New York for her latest movie, You Hurt My Feelings. In the commentary track available on the Lionsgate-helmed physical release of the A24 movie, Louis-Dreyfus and writer/director Nicole Holofcener discussed the mishaps that went down as they filmed one of the movie's biggest scenes. The movie is about a woman who discovers a lie her husband has been telling her, and the scene where she freaks out over the lie was filmed on a bustling NYC sidewalk.

"We did not own this street, by the way, so we did also have a lot of issues shooting here," Louis-Dreyfus said, noting that paparazzi were one of the problems. "It was a big challenge to nail this, so it's not too broad, but it still has urgency and upset. So that was intense on day 1."

While dealing with this uncontrolled set, "somebody walked through the frame and gave us the finger," the Seinfeld and Veep legend recalled. Louis-Dreyfus had to pantomime vomiting in the scene, as well. One passerby didn't realize the actress was filming, making the vulnerable scene even more frustrating and embarrassing to shoot.

"I do remember when you were bending over to throw up, some woman walked by and said 'Are you alright?'" Holofcener recalled. "She didn't see the camera. She saw nothing." Louis-Dreyfus added, "It's too bad we couldn't keep that."

In the behind-the-scenes featurette also available on the disc versions of You Hurt My Feelings, Michaela Watkins briefly discusses the setbacks they faced while filming the same sequence in question. Watkins branded Louis-Dreyfus "a pro" for pulling off the intense scene under the circumstances.

The movie is all about how an author's world is rocked when she discovers that her husband hasn't been completely honest with her when giving feedback about her new book. The cast includes Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Tobias Menzies, Michaela Watkins, Arian Moayed, Owen Teague, Jeannie Berlin, Amber Tamblyn, David Cross and Zach Cherry.

A24, the studio behind the film, calls You Hurt My Feelings, "a sharply observed comedy ... about trust, lies, and the things we say to the people we love most."

