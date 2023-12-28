Everything Coming to Paramount+ in January 2024

The new year may be a few days away, but Paramount+ is already looking ahead to 2024. As the clock ticks down to the new year, the streamer has released its full list of new TV shows and movies coming to the streaming platform in January 2024.

Hitting Paramount+ at the strike of midnight on Jan. 1 will be a round of beloved films, including The Godfather trilogy, the first three Scream movies, the live-action version of Avatar: The Last Airbender, Spy Kids, The Crow, Face/Off, and many more. On the Paramount+ Originals front, Sexy Beast, based on the Jonathan Glazer film of the same name will premiere along with the Ruth Wilson-starring thriller miniseries The Woman in the Wall. Meanwhile, Paramount+ With Showtime subscribers can binge everything from Greta Gerwig's Little Women to Support the Girls, Only Lovers Left Alive, and more. January will also see the annual star-studded celebration of film and television that is the Golden Globes, with Paramount+ set to stream the event on Jan. 7.

Fans looking forward to the above titles and the many others already available on the platform can sign up for a Paramount+ subscription by clicking here. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers. The Paramount+ Essential Plan, which has ads and does not include Showtime, costs $4.99 per month. Paramount+ With Showtime, which gives subscribers access to Showtime plus a Mountain of Entertainment, costs $11.99 per month. Paramount also offers Pluto TV, its free, ad-supported streaming service. Keep scrolling to see all of the titles headed to the Paramount+ streaming library in January 2023 (an asterisk denotes titles available only with a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription).