Everything Coming to Paramount+ in January 2024
Paramount+ has plenty of new movies and TV shows on the way in January 2024.
The new year may be a few days away, but Paramount+ is already looking ahead to 2024. As the clock ticks down to the new year, the streamer has released its full list of new TV shows and movies coming to the streaming platform in January 2024.
Hitting Paramount+ at the strike of midnight on Jan. 1 will be a round of beloved films, including The Godfather trilogy, the first three Scream movies, the live-action version of Avatar: The Last Airbender, Spy Kids, The Crow, Face/Off, and many more. On the Paramount+ Originals front, Sexy Beast, based on the Jonathan Glazer film of the same name will premiere along with the Ruth Wilson-starring thriller miniseries The Woman in the Wall. Meanwhile, Paramount+ With Showtime subscribers can binge everything from Greta Gerwig's Little Women to Support the Girls, Only Lovers Left Alive, and more. January will also see the annual star-studded celebration of film and television that is the Golden Globes, with Paramount+ set to stream the event on Jan. 7.
Fans looking forward to the above titles and the many others already available on the platform can sign up for a Paramount+ subscription by clicking here. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers. The Paramount+ Essential Plan, which has ads and does not include Showtime, costs $4.99 per month. Paramount+ With Showtime, which gives subscribers access to Showtime plus a Mountain of Entertainment, costs $11.99 per month. Paramount also offers Pluto TV, its free, ad-supported streaming service. Keep scrolling to see all of the titles headed to the Paramount+ streaming library in January 2023 (an asterisk denotes titles available only with a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription).
Jan. 1
54
5 Card Stud
A Promise*
A Single Man*
A.C.O.D.
Abandon
Adore
Adventureland
Aeon Flux
Alex Cross*
Almost Famous
American Beauty
Amistad
An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power
An Inconvenient Truth
Another 48 Hrs.
Approaching The Unknown
Atlantic City
Baby It's You
Bad Lieutenant*
Basic Instinct
Basic Instinct Director's Cut
Bebe's Kids
Becoming Jane
Big Jake
Black Beauty
Black Sheep
Boomerang
Changing Lanes
Chasing Amy
Chocolat
Cinema Paradiso
Coach Carter
Cop Land
Days of Heaven
Death On the Nile
Deception
Dora and the Lost City of Gold
Event Horizon
Face/Off
Failure to Launch
Falling in Love
Flags of Our Fathers
Flight Of The Intruder
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Get Rich or Die Tryin'*
Gone Baby Gone
Good Mourning*
Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
Halloween VI: The Curse Of Michael Myers
Halloween VIII: Resurrection
Hateship Loveship*
Headhunters*
Hellraiser III: Hell On Earth
Hellraiser IV: Bloodline
Hellraiser V: Inferno
Hellraiser VI: Hellseeker
Hellraiser VII: Deader
Hellraiser VIII: Hellworld
High Noon
Hope Springs*
In Too Deep
Indiscreet
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
Jackass 2.5
Jackass 3.5
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa .5 Unrated
Jane Eyre*
Just Another Girl on the I.R.T.
Last Vegas
Little Women*
Losing Isaiah
Mansfield Park
Miller's Crossing
Monster Trucks
My Left Foot
Narc
Norbit
Nostalgia*
Only Lovers Left Alive*
Paid in Full
Pretty In Pink
Private Parts
Reindeer Games*
Scream
Scream 2
Scream 3
Searching For Bobby Fischer
Shall We Dance?
Snow Day
Some Kind of Wonderful
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids*
Support the Girls*
Surviving Christmas
Suspect Zero
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Switchback
Team America: World Police
Terms of Endearment
The Adventures of Tintin
The African Queen
The Bigfoot Trap*
The Chumscrubber*
The Core
The Crow
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Diving Bell and the Butterfly*
The Drop
The Elephant Man
The First Wives Club
The Forgiven*
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
The Godfather (Remastered)
The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (Remastered)
The Godfather Part II (Remastered)
The High and the Mighty
The Island
The Last Airbender
The Peacemaker
The People vs. Larry Flynt*
The Portrait of a Lady
The Queens of Comedy*
The Score
The Stepfather
The Thing Called Love
The Time Machine
The Untouchables
The Woman in Black
The Yards
Things To Do In Denver When You're Dead*
Total Recall
Tropic Thunder
True Grit
Voyagers
Warrior Strong*
What Lies Beneath
When Worlds Collide
Young Sherlock Holmes
Jan. 2 - Jan. 20
Jan. 2
America Decides (Season 2024)**
CBS News Mornings (Season 2024)**
CBS News Prime Time with John Dickerson (Season 2024)**
Jan. 6
The Uplift (Season 2024)
Jan. 7
Here Comes the Sun (Season 2024)
The Takeout (Season 8)
Jan. 8
Eye on America (Season 2024)**
All About the Benjamins
Chloe
Insomnia
Lords of Dogtown
Love & Basketball
Maggie's Plan
Menace II Society
Michael Clayton
The Exorcist
Jan. 10
Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship (Seasons 1-2)
The Loud House (Season 6)
The Really Loud House (Season 1)
Jan. 17
Aerial Argentina (Season 1)
The Stanford Prison Experiment*
Jan. 21 - Jan. 31
Jan. 24
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1987) (Season 3)
Jan. 26
Clerks II*
You Hurt My Feelings*
Jan. 29
Begin Again*
Jan. 31
Air Disasters (Seasons 1-7)
Combat Ships (Seasons 1,3,4)
Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City (Seasons 1-3)
Sports
Jan. 6
NCAA Men's Basketball – Mississippi State @ South Carolina*
NCAA Men's Basketball – TCU @ Kansas*
NCAA Men's Basketball – UNLV @ San Diego State*
Jan. 7
NFL on CBS Week 18 Doubleheader (check local listings)
Jan. 9
Coppa Italia Quarterfinals
Jan. 10
Coppa Italia Quarterfinals
Jan. 11
Coppa Italia Quarterfinals
Jan. 12
Start of AFC Men's Asian Cup
Jan. 13
NCAA Men's Basketball – San Diego State @ New Mexico*
Professional Bull Riders – Chicago*
Formula E*
NFL on CBS – AFC Wild Card Game
Jan. 14
NFL on CBS – AFC Wild Card Game
Jan. 18
EA Sports Super Cup Semifinal – Napoli vs. Fiorentina
Jan. 19
EA Sports Super Cup Semifinal – Inter vs. Lazio
Jan. 20
NCAA Men's Basketball – San Diego State @ Boise State*
NFL on CBS – AFC Divisional Playoff
Jan. 21
NCAA Men's Basketball – Michigan State @ Maryland*
NFL on CBS – AFC Divisional Playoff
Barclays Women's Super League – Chelsea vs. Manchester United
Jan. 22
EA Sports Super Cup Final
Jan. 26
PGA TOUR – Farmers Insurance Open (Third and Final Round Coverage)*
Jan. 27
PGA TOUR – Farmers Insurance Open (Third and Final Round Coverage)*
NCAA Men's Basketball – Kansas @ Iowa State*
Jan. 28
NFL on CBS – AFC Championship Game
Barclays Women's Super League – Liverpool vs. Arsenal
Sports: Throughout January
Italian Serie A competition
AFC Men's Asian Cup
Scottish Professional Football League competition
AFC Champions League competition
Barclays Women's Super League competition