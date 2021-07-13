'Jackass' Star Suffers Shark Bite While Filming Wakeboard Stunt

✖

The Discovery channel got a little help from the Jackass crew for this year's Shark Week extravaganza. As Entertainment Weekly shared, the Jackass Shark Week Special featured the crew's fair share of wild stunts. One of those stunts involved Sean "Poopsies" McInerney "jumping the shark" in a nod to when Happy Days character Fonzie (Henry Winkler) did the same on the show. While the Fonz made it out of the situation unscathed, McInerney did suffer a gruesome injury while doing his own version of the stunt.

The guys attempted to pull a move out of Fonzie's playbook. The stunt in question involved McInerney being pulled by a jet ski in order to jump over shark-infested waters by way of a ramp. As soon as McInerney made his way off of the ramp, he plunged right into the water. Moments later, cameras captured a shark attacking him, which prompted the crew to race to his rescue. McInerney's Jackass co-stars Steve-O and Chris Pontius were on hand to watch the scary scene play out.

After they recovered McInerney from the water, they discovered that a shark had taken a bite out of his hand. When he made his way onto the rescue boat, his hand was promptly tied into a tourniquet. Steve-O, who has been involved in a shark attack before, wasn't too perturbed by the scene, as he asked after it all went down, "This was only one bite in one spot? And he's not missing anything?" However, Pontius was a bit more taken aback by the fact that one of their friends was literally attacked by a shark right in front of them.

"It's a reminder that, yeah, like, we are pushing it pretty hard," Pontius said. "And this could happen, of course. It's either, like, everything's okay or this happens. And hopefully it's always everything's okay, everything's okay. But then... you know, this time it's not okay." McInerney himself took the terrifying ordeal in stride. He even said that he wasn't angry about how it panned out, as he knew the risks that were involved. McInerney explained, "I knew there was a chance I was gonna get bit by a shark, but I didn't think it was gonna happen. I don't blame the sharks at all. I mean, I was in their living room, and it was dinnertime."