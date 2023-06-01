Paramount+ Celebrates Pride Month With 'Mountain of Pride' Collection

Paramount+ is getting ready to mark Pride Month with "A Mountain of Pride." With June marking Pride Month, the streaming service is set to join TV networks and other streaming services in celebrating the history and achievements in the LGBTQ+ community, with Paramount+ relaunching its Mountain of Pride Collection.

Highlighted the Paramount+ homepage, the Mountain of Pride collection is a carousel of movies and films that highlight LGBTQ+ performers, creators and storylines. The collection is separated into various categories, including "Pride Movie Marathon," "Love Is Love," and "Real Stories & Reality," among many others, to help subscribers find their next binge throughout the month. Available throughout June as its own standalone section on the platform, A Mountain of Pride includes iconic LGBTQ+ staples like RuPaul's Drag Race, Kinky Boots, The L Word, and A Chorus Line, as well as the Oscar-winning film Everything Everywhere All At Once. The collection will be updated throughout June with new arrivals, including the upcoming pansexual dating series Love ALLways, which is set to premiere on June 2.

Paramount+ With Showtime will cost $11.99 per month. The streamer is currently offering a special summer discount on the subscription, slashing the price in half for a limited-time, allowing subscribers to stream Showtime plus a Mountain of Entertainment for just $5.99 per month for the first three months. This special offer runs from May 25 to June 4. The Paramount+ Essential Plan, which has ads and does not include Showtime, costs $4.99 per month. You can subscribe to Paramount+ here. Paramount also offers Pluto TV, its free, ad-supported streaming service.