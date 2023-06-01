Paramount+ Celebrates Pride Month With 'Mountain of Pride' Collection
Paramount+ is getting ready to mark Pride Month with "A Mountain of Pride." With June marking Pride Month, the streaming service is set to join TV networks and other streaming services in celebrating the history and achievements in the LGBTQ+ community, with Paramount+ relaunching its Mountain of Pride Collection.
Highlighted the Paramount+ homepage, the Mountain of Pride collection is a carousel of movies and films that highlight LGBTQ+ performers, creators and storylines. The collection is separated into various categories, including "Pride Movie Marathon," "Love Is Love," and "Real Stories & Reality," among many others, to help subscribers find their next binge throughout the month. Available throughout June as its own standalone section on the platform, A Mountain of Pride includes iconic LGBTQ+ staples like RuPaul's Drag Race, Kinky Boots, The L Word, and A Chorus Line, as well as the Oscar-winning film Everything Everywhere All At Once. The collection will be updated throughout June with new arrivals, including the upcoming pansexual dating series Love ALLways, which is set to premiere on June 2.
Paramount+ With Showtime will cost $11.99 per month. The streamer is currently offering a special summer discount on the subscription, slashing the price in half for a limited-time, allowing subscribers to stream Showtime plus a Mountain of Entertainment for just $5.99 per month for the first three months. This special offer runs from May 25 to June 4. The Paramount+ Essential Plan, which has ads and does not include Showtime, costs $4.99 per month. You can subscribe to Paramount+ here. Paramount also offers Pluto TV, its free, ad-supported streaming service.
Pride Movie Marathon
The Birdcage
Three Months
80 for Brady
Scream VI
Kinky Boots
Mean Girls
Bound
Bodies Bodies Bodies
The Hours
One Last Time: Tony Bennet & Lady Gaga
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Ring Thing
Addicted to Fresno
The Talented Mr. Ripley (Paramount+ with Showtime)
Teen Wolf: The Movie
Heatwave
Annihilation (Paramount+ with Showtime)
Baby Steps
Essential Pride Series
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars
Broad City
Stark Trek: Discovery
Queens of the Universe
iCarly
Yellowjackets (Paramount+ with Showtime)
Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies
RuPaul's Drag Race
Bosé
Ghosts
The Legend of Korra
Wolf Pack
Love is Love
Star Trek: Discovery: Season 3, Episode 4, "Forget Me Not"
The Real World: Season 3, Episode 9, "Love Rules"
iCarly: Season 2, Episode 7, "iDragged Him"
Are You the One?: Season 8, Episode 1, "Come One, Come All, Pt. 1"
Are You the One?: Season 8, Episode 1, "Come One, Come All, Pt. 2"
Ghosts: Season 1, Episode 15, "Thorapy"
Star Trek: Discovery: Season 1, Episode 9, "Into the Forest I GO"
Sister, Sister: Season 2, Episode 12, "Put to Rest"
The Loud House: Season 2, Episode 16, "Potty Mouth/'L' Is for Love"
Survivor: Season 33, Episode 10, "Million Dollar Gamble"
Frasier: Season 2, Episode 3, "The Matchmaker"
Real Stories & Reality
Gay Chorus Deep South
The Only
Are You the One?
Bosé
Wanda Sykes: Tongue United
Couples Therapy
Coded: The Hidden Love of J.C. Leyendecker
Three Months
XY Chelsea (Paramount+ with Showtime)
My Big Bollywood wedding
Hockney: Seeing Beauty
C.O.G.
The Real World
Ex on the Beach US
Next Influencer
Girl Code
The Real L Word
Soldier's Girl
Soundtrack of Pride: Bourn This Way
Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies
One Last Time: Tony Bennet & Lady Gaga
Judy
Queen of the Universe
Bosé
The Birdcage
JoJo's D.R.E.A.M. Concert
Madame X Madonna
Behind the Music
Lip Sync Battle
JoJo Siwa: My World
Blondie's New York
Make or Break: The Linda Perry Project