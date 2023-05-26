Everything Coming to Paramount+ in June 2023
The temperatures are rising, and so are the number of titles in the Paramount+ streaming library. Paramount+'s June 2023 content list includes everything from the Season 3 premieres of iCarly and FBI True to the Season 2 premiere of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, as well as films like A Very Brady Sequel and Wuthering Heights. Next month, Paramount+ will also stream The 76th Annual Tony Awards.
June will be a big month for Paramount+ for more reasons than just the addition of dozens of new titles. On June 27, Paramount will launch Paramount+ with Showtime. The rebranded bundle is a newly integrated service that pulls content from both the standalone Showtime service and Paramount+, including hit titles like Yellowjackets, Your Honor, Billions, Star Trek, SpongeBob SquarePants, and more. The integrated Paramount+ With Showtime service, which is currently only applicable in the U.S., "will solidify Paramount+ as a cornerstone in streaming," Tom Ryan, President & CEO Paramount Streaming, said.
To celebrate the launch of Paramount+ with Showtime, Paramount will be offering a discount for subscribers. While Paramount+ With Showtime will cost $11.99 per month, Paramount will slash the price in half for June, allowing subscribers to stream Showtime plus a Mountain of Entertainment for just $5.99 per month for the first three months. This special offer runs from May 25 to June 4. The Paramount+ Essential Plan, which has ads and does not include Showtime, costs $4.99 per month. You can subscriber to Paramount+ here. Paramount also offers Pluto TV, its free, ad-supported streaming service.
June 1
June 1
2 Days In The Valley
A Chorus Line
A Very Brady Sequel
A Woman Possessed
Action Point
Adventureland
All Dogs Go To Heaven 2
Another 48 Hrs.
Arrival
Bebe's Kids
Better Luck Tomorrow
Bugsy
Clockstoppers (2002)
Commando
Commando (Director's Cut)
Courage Under Fire
Dance Flick
Dangerous Exile
Dirty Dancing
Drillbit Taylor
EuroTrip
Fiddler On the Roof
Four Brothers
From Beyond
Gang Related
Ghost of Dragstrip Hollow
Grosse Pointe Blank
Hair (1979)
Happy Anniversary
He Who Must Die
Hoosiers
Hot Cars
Hot Pursuit (1987)
Hot Rod Gang
House of Secrets
Huk!
If Beale Street Could Talk
In & Out
Intersection
It's a Pleasure
Jeepers Creepers 2
Jungle Heat
Just Another Girl on the I.R.T.
Lady of Vengeance
Live and Let Die
Look Who's Talking
Lost Lagoon
Machete
Malta Story
Monster Trucks
My Cousin Vinny
National Velvet
No Escape
On Her Majesty's Secret Service
One Way Out
Pineapple Express
Rango
Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins
Riders to the Stars
Rugrats Go Wild
Rugrats in Paris: The Movie
Run for the Sun
Say Anything
Sea Fury
Selma
Shadow of Suspicion
Shoot First
Sliver
Smoke Signals
Snatch
Something's Gotta Give
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Star Trek II: The Wrath Of Khan
Star Trek III: The Search For Spock
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek VIII: First Contact
Star Trek: Generations
Star Trek: Insurrection
Star Trek: Nemesis
Star Trek: The Motion Picture
Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Director's Edition
Stomp the Yard
Switchback
Ten Days to Tulara
The Alamo
The Bounty
The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course
The Four Feathers
The Gift
The Great Train Robbery (1979)
The Love Letter
The Man in the Net
The Missing Lady
The One That Got Away
The Queen
The Rabbit Trap
The Relic
The Rugrats Movie
The Scarf
The Secret Life of Walter Mitty
The Secret Of Nimh
The Social Network
The Spanish Gardener
The Time Machine
The Tuxedo
The Untouchables
The Walking Target
The Wild Thornberrys Movie
The Young Doctors
Timbuktu
Too Many Crooks
Top of the World
UFO
Uncommon Valor
Without a Paddle: Nature's Calling
Woman of the Year
Wuthering Heights (2003)
You Have to Run Fast
June 5 - June 15
June 5
Margaux
June 7
Butterbean's Cafe (Season 1)
MTV Movie & TV Awards
The Challenge (Seasons 37-38)
The Challenge: Untold History (Season 1)
Warrior Women with Lupita Nyong'o
June 14
One Thousand Years of Slavery (Season 1)
The Color of Care
The Last Cowboy (Season 2)
June 15
There's Something Wrong with the Children
June 21 - June 30
June 21
Ex on the Beach (Season 5)
The Penguins of Madagascar (Season 1)
June 26
Project Almanac
June 28
Beavis and Butt-Head Classic (episodes from seasons 2-8)
Bruce Springsteen – Wings for Wheels: The Making of Born to Run
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band – Live in New York City
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band – The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concert
My True Crime Story (Season 1)
Side Hustle (Season 2)
VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop (Season 1)
June 30
Hot Tub Time Machine 2
Sports
June 1
Scottish Professional Football League Playoffs Final – Leg 1
June 3
UEFA Women's Champions League Final – Barcelona vs. Wolfsburg
NWSL – OL Reign vs. Portland Thorns FC
Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol – River Plate vs. Defensa y Justicia
Formula E
PGA Tour – the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (Third and Final Round Coverage)
June 4
PGA Tour – the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (Third and Final Round Coverage)
Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Rodeo
Serie A Final Matchday
Scottish Professional Football League Playoffs Final – Leg 2
June 7
UEFA Europa Conference League Final – Fiorentina vs. West Ham United
June 10
We Need to Talk
UEFA Champions League Final – Manchester City vs. Inter Milan
PGA Tour – RBC Canadian Open (Third and Final Round Coverage)
June 11
PGA Tour – RBC Canadian Open (Third and Final Round Coverage)
2023 SBD World's Strongest Man
Beyond Limits
Campeonato Brasileirão Série A – São Paulo vs. Palmeiras
June 15
Concacaf Nations League Semifinal – USA vs. Mexico & Panama vs. Canada
June 17
Beyond Limits
WNBA – Seattle Storm @ Dallas Wings
NWSL – San Diego Wave FC vs. Angel City FC
June 18
WNBA – Phoenix Mercury @ New York Liberty
NWSL – Racing Louisville FC vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC
Concacaf Nations League Final & Third-Place Match
Combate Global competition
June 23
NWSL – Portland Thorns FC vs. Washington Spirit
June 24
SailGP
PGA Tour – Travelers Championship (Third and Final Round Coverage)
June 25
PGA Tour – Travelers Championship (Third and Final Round Coverage)
BIG3 Basketball
June 28
NWSL – Angel City FC vs. San Diego Wave FC
Sports: Throughout June
NWSL competition
Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition
Campeonato Brasileirão Série A competition