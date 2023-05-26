Paramount+ With Showtime: Get 50% Off Bundled Subscription With Summer Deal

Bingeing a mountain of entertainment, as well as hit titles like Yellowjackets and Your Honor, just got a whole lot cheaper. As Paramount+ and Showtime prepare to come together into a single streaming service next month, the streaming service is celebrating its upcoming launch with some massive savings, the cost of a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription dropping 50%.

As part of a new summer deal, would-be subscribers can score the Paramount+ bundled with Showtime subscription for just $5.99 per month for the first three months. This marks a 50% discount. The deal, which is available until Sunday, June 4, is for new subscribers only. The discount comes as Paramount+ prepares to implement a price hike on the standard Paramount+ Essential Plan next month. While the service currently costs $4.99, it will jump to $5.99 next month, meaning new subscribers can get all that Paramount+ has to offer along with the Showtime library for the same price. One the three-month 50% discount ends, the price of a a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription will return to the normal $11.99 per month price. You can subscribe here.

With the discount, subscribers will be able to enjoy content from both Paramount+ and Showtime. Paramount+, which replaced CBS All Access as of March 4, 2021, offers a mountain of content featuring TV shows, movies, and sports content from various sources including the CBS network, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Pictures, and others. Titles include the Taylor Sheridan universe, Star Trek, SpongeBob SquarePants, RuPaul's Drag Race, Top Gun, and Scream, among many others.

Showtime is both an add-on to cable services and can also be watched as its own streaming service, which allows subscribers to stream all of the channel's original shows, sporting events, and movie library ad-free. Showtime boasts titles including Yellowjackets, which wraps up its second season on Friday on the app and Sunday on the linear channel, Dexter, Your Honor, Billions, George & Tammy, and The Chi, to name a few.

On June 27, the two streamers will officially merge into Paramount+ with Showtime, a newly integrated service that will launch in the United States. Amid the move, the standalone Showtime app will shut down by the end of the year. Meanwhile, the linear pay-TV channel will be renamed Paramount+ With Showtime, with Paramount Global hoping to "deliver a distinguished premium service with hit originals across linear and streaming – the first to truly integrate streaming and linear content this way."