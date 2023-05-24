'The Family Stallone' Season 2 Fate Revealed at Paramount+

Sylvester Stallone has now conquered reality television. The Family Stallone, the new Paramount+ series chronicling his life with his wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone, and their daughters Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet, was renewed for a second season. The Rocky actor also stars in Taylor Sheridan's crime drama series Tulsa King for the platform.

The Family Stallone's first season premiered on May 17 and has already been a big hit for Paramount+, the streamer said Wednesday. The first episode broke viewership records for the platform, becoming the number-one original reality series premiere. The Family Stallone is already available in Canada, Latin America, Brazil, the U.K., Australia, and Italy, with more international debuts coming soon.

When the series was first announced, there was some criticism of Stallone for following reality TV show trends, but the Oscar-nominated actor defended the idea. In November 2022, he told The Hollywood Reporter the series was the "ultimate home movie."

"This is a chance where I'm going to be with my kids under a work condition where they get to see me in action and I get to see them in action," Stallone told the outlet. "What you will see is the real truth. This is a great opportunity. I don't look at it as stooping to conquer. But each time you go in a different direction, people go, 'Oh God, you must be in [financial] trouble.' Just the opposite."

The Family Stallone is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, with Benjamin Hurvitz and Nadim Amiry as executive producers. Julie Pizzi, Farnaz Farjam, and Jonathan Singer are also executive producing for Bunim-Murray Productions. Chris Ray and Jason Williams are the co-executive producers.

Stallone will also be returning to Paramount+ in Tulsa King Season 2. This show is the first regular television series role in Stallone's incredible career. He stars as Dwight "The General" Manfredi, a New York Mafia capo whose boss sends him to Tulsa, Oklahoma to set up a crime empire there after his 25-year jai sentence finishes up. Manfredi knows no one in Oklahoma, but he quickly surrounds himself with new crew members to help. All nine Season 1 episodes are now available on Paramount+.

"Tulsa King scored as the number one new series of the year, topping all others including the Game of Thrones sequel House of the Dragon," Paramount Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios president and CEO Chris McCarthy said in a statement when the show was renewed in November. "With its preview on Paramount Network, and on Paramount+, it shattered records, driving us to our biggest new signup day in history – which is why we instantly greenlit season two."