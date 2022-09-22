Paramount+ Offers Double the Scares With Peak Screaming Collection This October

Paramount+ is stepping up the frights this Halloween season by offering double the scares with the Peak Screaming collection this October. The 2022 collection of spooky movies and TV shows feature more than double the programming from the previous year. This includes highly anticipated new originals, classic horror movies, and Halloween episodes from some iconic series. All throughout October, Paramount+ will be launching buckets of new macabre content, which includes the debut of Monster High The Movie — a brand-new live-action musical from Nickelodeon — on Thursday, Oct. 6. The streamer will also host exclusive premieres, such as the new thriller film Significant Other, which will premiere on Oct. 7. Furthermore, fans of CBS' Ghosts will be excited to learn that the show will drop an all-new special Halloween episode on Oct. 27. Paramount+ subscribers will have access to all this and more for the month of October! "Viewers will also be able to stream from a wide variety of horror films like A Quiet Place, World War Z, Saint Maud, and Candyman," Paramount+ revealed. The service also offers access to some "suspenseful series like Evil, The Twilight Zone, and Criminal Minds." Families can get in on the spookiness as well, with shows like "Sabrina the Teenage Witch, The Addams Family, and beloved Halloween episodes from series like Big Nate, Paw Patrol, Blue's Clues – and much more!" Scroll down to see more of what Paramount+ has to offer in October!

Big Screen's Big Screams Blockbuster hits such as the Quiet Place films, The Ring, The Descent, World War Z, and 10 Cloverfield Lane will all be available to stream on Paramount+. Fans of The Blair Witch Project will also be able to watch the groundbreaking found footage horror and its sequel, Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2.

Buried Gems Horror fans searching for something more off the beaten path will find Paramount+ is loaded up with chilling thrillers such as 90's classic The Babysitter, as well as more recent captivating horror films like Spell and Saint Maud. Make sure to also check out the J.J. Abrams-produced Overlord, and Wes Craven's Dracula 2000.

Slash Hits (Photo: Paramount Pictures) If spine-chilling slashers are more your speed, then Paramount+ has some killer options, like Orphan: First Kill, Candyman (2021), Scream (2022), and The Town That Dreaded Sundown (2014). Fans can also stream Halloween: H2O and Halloween Resurrection, as well as I Know What You Did Last Summer and I Still Know What You Did Last Summer.

Suspenseful Series (Photo: CBS) Movies are not the only option for Paramount+ subscribers, as there are many suspenseful series on the streamer, all of which will keep you on the edge. Make sure to add Evil, Parot, The Twilight Zone, and Criminal Minds to your October watchlist.

Family Fright Night Families are definitely not left out of the Paramount+ Peak Screaming collection. You'll find favorites for every member of the household to enjoy, such as Sabrina the Teenage Witch, The Addams Family, and Are You Afraid of the Dark.

Nickelodeon Monster Fest! Paramount+ is bringing on the Nickelodeon Monster Fest for young fans who want the spooky without all the frights. Kids and parents will find beloved Halloween episodes from popular Nickelodeon series such as Big Nate, Spongebob Squarepants, Paw Patrol, and Blue's Clues.

Spooktacular CBS (Photo: Bertrand Calmeau) CBS is getting in on the big spooktacular event as well, with iconic Halloween episodes from some of the network's most popular series, including Beverly Hills, 90210, Blue Bloods, Cheers, and Frasier. Additionally, the newest CBS hit, Ghosts, returns for its second season on Thursday, Sept. 29, and Paramount+ subscribers will be able to stream the show live on the day after each episode is broadcast. The spirited series will also premiere a special Halloween episode, "Halloween 2: The Ghosts of Hetty's Past," on Thursday, Oct. 27.

Chilling Classics Modern horror is certainly enthralling, but there's just something about the classics, like Night of the Living Dead or Dementia 13, that will chill you to the bone. Paramount+ watchers will also be able to stream iconic retro hits such as Carnival of Souls, Prophecy, and Attack of the Giant Leeches.