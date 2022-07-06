'Evil' Season 4 Fate Revealed at Paramount+

Evil fans can rejoice, as the Paramount+ show has officially been renewed for a fourth season after hitting a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, reports Deadline. The Michelle and Robert King series follows a trio of paranormal investigators who look into supernatural occurrences from a variety of perspectives as a dark presence looms.

Evil originally began on CBS, but is now on its third season to Paramount+, with new episodes dropping weekly on Sundays. "Evil continues to expand its fanbase of both critics and viewers alike. Season 3 currently has a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and it is a consistent top-five most-watched original series and acquisition driver for the service," said Nicole Clemens, president, Paramount+ Original Scripted Series, in a statement. "We couldn't be more excited to be terrified by what Robert and Michelle create for season four with our outstanding cast bringing it to life."

Season 3 kicked off after the newly-ordained David (Mike Colter) kissed his investigation partner Kristen (Katie Herbers). "As an actor, I thought the way that it happened was just so beautiful and challenging," Herbers told PopCulture.com ahead of the season. "To take it to that place [where] I'm really laying myself bare for him in everything that I feel awful about, and he accepts me still and loves me still. And then that transitions into passion and 'they kind of really could have it all,' but they really cannot. So I just thought that was a beautiful way to do it."

Evil also stars Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, Christine Lahti, Kurt Fuller, Andrea Martin, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco and Dalya Knapp. Fuller, whose character Dr. Kurt Boggs is struggling with his own supernatural reckoning, teased to PopCulture ahead of last Sunday's episode that Boggs would be more than Kristen's advisor in the upcoming episodes.

"He can't turn back," Fuller said of his character's journey into the supernatural. "His world in the second half of the season is going to explode and open up in ways I can't even explain to you." Leland's influence has everything to do with what lies ahead for Boggs. "He's not prepared for it. He's not equipped for it," Fuller said, teasing that Leland is "too clever" for his character. "I think Boggs [is] a decent, somewhat limited man who I think is good at heart," Fuller notes, "and it makes him a perfect target for darkness because he's susceptible. He's not on his guard. ...He has no idea."